https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/szijjarto-accuses-baerbock-of-misunderstanding-hungarys-stance-on-ukraine-1115418340.html
Szijjarto Accuses Baerbock of Misunderstanding Hungary's Stance on Ukraine
Szijjarto Accuses Baerbock of Misunderstanding Hungary's Stance on Ukraine
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, of misunderstanding Hungary's position on Ukraine's prospects in the European Union after she called it a "game."
2023-12-06T04:25+0000
2023-12-06T04:25+0000
2023-12-06T04:25+0000
world
europe
peter szijjarto
hungary
ukraine
european union (eu)
brussels
viktor orban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109798712_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_99836a7b435ae1e02d32fb00e9765f3e.jpg
On Tuesday, Baerbock commented during her visit to Slovenia on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal to refrain from discussing Ukraine's accession to the EU at the upcoming EU summit, saying that it was not time to "play games." The minister added that "neither Hungarian people nor the Hungarian government nor the parliament" see in what way accelerated accession talks with Ukraine would be good for Europe. Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted candidate status four months later, all against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation. On November 8 of this year, the European Commission recommended launching accession talks with Ukraine. The formal decision is expected to be made at the EU's December 14-15 summit in Brussels, and it will require the unanimous support of all member states. Following a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Budapest last week, Orban said he suggested that Brussels not include the Ukraine accession talks on the December summit's agenda but rather postpone it for five to 10 years until a clearer outlook for strategic cooperation with the country takes shape.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/hungary-refuses-to-approve-allocation-of-500mln-euros-for-arms-for-ukraine-1114927147.html
hungary
ukraine
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109798712_0:0:2200:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa4fa9c9019e8b90e01f06c05d806df.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, ukraine's prospects in the european union
hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, ukraine's prospects in the european union
Szijjarto Accuses Baerbock of Misunderstanding Hungary's Stance on Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, of misunderstanding Hungary's position on Ukraine's prospects in the European Union after she called it a "game."
On Tuesday, Baerbock commented during her visit to Slovenia on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal to refrain from discussing Ukraine's accession to the EU at the upcoming EU summit, saying that it was not time to "play games."
"I am reading the statement by my German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Ljubljana. With all due respect to the minister, I think that she fundamentally misunderstands the situation. Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU is thought out and well-founded, there is no blackmailing or even a "game" in it. We categorically refuse to mix up things that do not have anything in common," Szijjarto wrote on social media.
The minister added that "neither Hungarian people nor the Hungarian government nor the parliament" see in what way accelerated accession talks with Ukraine would be good for Europe.
"Ukraine is just far away for being fit to join [the EU] or even for talks on that, that's why it would be better to develop strategic partnership first," Szijjarto also said.
Ukraine applied for EU membership
in February 2022 and was granted candidate status four months later, all against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation. On November 8 of this year, the European Commission recommended launching accession talks with Ukraine. The formal decision is expected to be made at the EU's December 14-15 summit in Brussels, and it will require the unanimous support of all member states.
Following a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Budapest last week, Orban said he suggested that Brussels not include the Ukraine accession talks on the December summit's agenda but rather postpone it for five to 10 years until a clearer outlook for strategic cooperation with the country takes shape.