Szijjarto Accuses Baerbock of Misunderstanding Hungary's Stance on Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, of misunderstanding Hungary's position on Ukraine's prospects in the European Union after she called it a "game."

On Tuesday, Baerbock commented during her visit to Slovenia on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal to refrain from discussing Ukraine's accession to the EU at the upcoming EU summit, saying that it was not time to "play games." The minister added that "neither Hungarian people nor the Hungarian government nor the parliament" see in what way accelerated accession talks with Ukraine would be good for Europe. Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted candidate status four months later, all against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation. On November 8 of this year, the European Commission recommended launching accession talks with Ukraine. The formal decision is expected to be made at the EU's December 14-15 summit in Brussels, and it will require the unanimous support of all member states. Following a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Budapest last week, Orban said he suggested that Brussels not include the Ukraine accession talks on the December summit's agenda but rather postpone it for five to 10 years until a clearer outlook for strategic cooperation with the country takes shape.

