Texas Sues Federal Government and Blinken for Censorship Attempt - State Attorney-General

Texas attorney-general joins two media companies in a lawsuit against the US Department of State and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for allegedly trying to censor and delegitimize American media companies that took editorial positions they disapproved of, the Office of the Texas Attorney-General said on Wednesday.

"The State of Texas and media companies The Daily Wire and The Federalist have sued the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other government officials for engaging in a conspiracy to censor, deplatform, and demonetize American media outlets disfavored by the federal government," the release says. The State Department utilized its Global Engagement Center to actively intervene in the news-media market seeking to limit the reach and business viability of domestic news organizations by funding censorship tech mechanisms and private censorship enterprises, the official statement reads. The complaint characterizes the State Department’s project as “one of the most egregious government operations to censor the American press in the history of the nation”.

