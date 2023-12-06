International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/texas-sues-federal-government-and-blinken-for-censorship-attempt---state-attorney-general-1115436082.html
Texas Sues Federal Government and Blinken for Censorship Attempt - State Attorney-General
Texas Sues Federal Government and Blinken for Censorship Attempt - State Attorney-General
Texas attorney-general joins two media companies in a lawsuit against the US Department of State and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for allegedly trying to censor and delegitimize American media companies that took editorial positions they disapproved of, the Office of the Texas Attorney-General said on Wednesday.
2023-12-06T18:45+0000
2023-12-06T18:50+0000
americas
us
newsfeed
antony blinken
texas
global engagement center
state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082245223_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_942765cd950ba4a9fdc8b8b67b60448d.jpg
"The State of Texas and media companies The Daily Wire and The Federalist have sued the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other government officials for engaging in a conspiracy to censor, deplatform, and demonetize American media outlets disfavored by the federal government," the release says. The State Department utilized its Global Engagement Center to actively intervene in the news-media market seeking to limit the reach and business viability of domestic news organizations by funding censorship tech mechanisms and private censorship enterprises, the official statement reads. The complaint characterizes the State Department’s project as “one of the most egregious government operations to censor the American press in the history of the nation”.
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082245223_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e027ced68a9adec3ad758d60d18dd39e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us. us state department, department of state, antony blinken, texas, us media, texas attorney-general
us. us state department, department of state, antony blinken, texas, us media, texas attorney-general

Texas Sues Federal Government and Blinken for Censorship Attempt - State Attorney-General

18:45 GMT 06.12.2023 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 06.12.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of US President Joe Biden in the Ben Franklin room at the State Department in Washington, DC on March 3, 2021.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of US President Joe Biden in the Ben Franklin room at the State Department in Washington, DC on March 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Texas attorney-general joins two media companies in a lawsuit against the US Department of State and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for allegedly trying to censor and delegitimize American media companies that took editorial positions they disapproved of, the Office of the Texas Attorney-General said on Wednesday.
"The State of Texas and media companies The Daily Wire and The Federalist have sued the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other government officials for engaging in a conspiracy to censor, deplatform, and demonetize American media outlets disfavored by the federal government," the release says.
The State Department utilized its Global Engagement Center to actively intervene in the news-media market seeking to limit the reach and business viability of domestic news organizations by funding censorship tech mechanisms and private censorship enterprises, the official statement reads.
"Congress authorized creation of the Global Engagement Center expressly to counter foreign propaganda and misinformation. Instead, the agency weaponized this authority to violate the First Amendment and suppress Americans’ constitutionally-protected speech," the document states.
The complaint characterizes the State Department’s project as “one of the most egregious government operations to censor the American press in the history of the nation”.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала