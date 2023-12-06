https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/texas-sues-federal-government-and-blinken-for-censorship-attempt---state-attorney-general-1115436082.html
Texas Sues Federal Government and Blinken for Censorship Attempt - State Attorney-General
Texas Sues Federal Government and Blinken for Censorship Attempt - State Attorney-General
Texas attorney-general joins two media companies in a lawsuit against the US Department of State and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for allegedly trying to censor and delegitimize American media companies that took editorial positions they disapproved of, the Office of the Texas Attorney-General said on Wednesday.
2023-12-06T18:45+0000
2023-12-06T18:45+0000
2023-12-06T18:50+0000
americas
us
newsfeed
antony blinken
texas
global engagement center
state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082245223_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_942765cd950ba4a9fdc8b8b67b60448d.jpg
"The State of Texas and media companies The Daily Wire and The Federalist have sued the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other government officials for engaging in a conspiracy to censor, deplatform, and demonetize American media outlets disfavored by the federal government," the release says. The State Department utilized its Global Engagement Center to actively intervene in the news-media market seeking to limit the reach and business viability of domestic news organizations by funding censorship tech mechanisms and private censorship enterprises, the official statement reads. The complaint characterizes the State Department’s project as “one of the most egregious government operations to censor the American press in the history of the nation”.
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082245223_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e027ced68a9adec3ad758d60d18dd39e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us. us state department, department of state, antony blinken, texas, us media, texas attorney-general
us. us state department, department of state, antony blinken, texas, us media, texas attorney-general
Texas Sues Federal Government and Blinken for Censorship Attempt - State Attorney-General
18:45 GMT 06.12.2023 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 06.12.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Texas attorney-general joins two media companies in a lawsuit against the US Department of State and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for allegedly trying to censor and delegitimize American media companies that took editorial positions they disapproved of, the Office of the Texas Attorney-General said on Wednesday.
"The State of Texas and media companies The Daily Wire and The Federalist have sued the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken
and other government officials for engaging in a conspiracy to censor, deplatform, and demonetize American media outlets disfavored by the federal government," the release says.
The State Department
utilized its Global Engagement Center to actively intervene in the news-media market seeking to limit the reach and business viability of domestic news organizations by funding censorship tech mechanisms and private censorship enterprises, the official statement reads.
"Congress authorized creation of the Global Engagement Center expressly to counter foreign propaganda and misinformation. Instead, the agency weaponized this authority to violate the First Amendment and suppress Americans’ constitutionally-protected speech," the document states.
The complaint characterizes the State Department’s project as “one of the most egregious government operations to censor the American press in the history of the nation”.