'Great Risk' Ukraine Could Lose, US Can't Afford Such a Scenario - White House

The United States' national security interests cannot afford losing the conflict in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday amid the lack of agreement from Congress to provide additional tens of billions of dollars to Kiev.

"President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s top adviser said that without US support, there's a great risk that Ukraine could lose this war. The Ukrainian people certainly can't afford it, Europe can't afford that, and our own national security interests can't afford it," Kirby said during a press briefing.Kirby further warned that if Congress did not back the White House’s supplementary funding request for Ukraine, the effect on the ability of US allies to back Ukraine could be "disastrous."Kirby also said that US President Joe Biden will emphasize America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine at his virtual meeting with G7 leaders on Wednesday."President Biden will be meeting virtually today with other leaders of the G7 where I can assure you he will stress our commitment to providing support to Ukraine, especially as they enter into these dangerous winter months," Kirby said at a press briefing.

