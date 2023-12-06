https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/turkiye-greece-to-ink-declaration-on-good-relations-erdogan-says-ahead-of-athens-visit-1115422293.html
Turkiye, Greece to Ink Declaration on Good Relations, Erdogan Says Ahead of Athens Visit
Turkiye and Greece will sign a declaration on friendly and good neighborly relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told a Greek newspaper.
Erdogan plans to visit Athens on Thursday. According to the Turkish leaders, both countries express readiness for cooperation. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he intends to tell Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that he does not consider Greece an enemy and that Turkiye does not make threats unless it is threatened."I believe that the problems will be solved through dialogue and goodwill. There are many interrelated problems that need to be solved beyond the continental shelf. We have to look at them as a whole. A selective approach is wrong - talking about some issues and not others. Because they are all interrelated. When we deal with international justice, we should not leave any issue unaddressed," Erdogan said.According to Erdogan, the two countries have recently shown the will to promote cooperation."This common intention will also be clearly stated in the Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness that we hope to sign in Athens on December 7," the Turkish president said.
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Turkiye and Greece will sign a declaration on friendly and good neighborly relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told a Greek newspaper.
Erdogan plans to visit Athens on Thursday. According to the Turkish leaders, both countries express readiness for cooperation.
"This common intention will be clearly stated in the Declaration of Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness, which we hope to sign in Athens on December 7," Erdogan said.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he intends to tell Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that he does not consider Greece
an enemy and that Turkiye does not make threats unless it is threatened.
"I believe that the problems will be solved through dialogue and goodwill. There are many interrelated problems that need to be solved beyond the continental shelf. We have to look at them as a whole. A selective approach is wrong - talking about some issues and not others. Because they are all interrelated. When we deal with international justice, we should not leave any issue unaddressed," Erdogan said.
According to Erdogan, the two countries have recently shown the will to promote cooperation.
"This common intention will also be clearly stated in the Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness that we hope to sign in Athens on December 7," the Turkish president said.