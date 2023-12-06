https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/turkiye-greece-to-ink-declaration-on-good-relations-erdogan-says-ahead-of-athens-visit-1115422293.html

Turkiye, Greece to Ink Declaration on Good Relations, Erdogan Says Ahead of Athens Visit

Turkiye, Greece to Ink Declaration on Good Relations, Erdogan Says Ahead of Athens Visit

Turkiye and Greece will sign a declaration on friendly and good neighborly relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told a Greek newspaper.

2023-12-06T08:44+0000

2023-12-06T08:44+0000

2023-12-06T08:44+0000

world

recep tayyip erdogan

turkiye

greece

athens

kyriakos mitsotakis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg

Erdogan plans to visit Athens on Thursday. According to the Turkish leaders, both countries express readiness for cooperation. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he intends to tell Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that he does not consider Greece an enemy and that Turkiye does not make threats unless it is threatened."I believe that the problems will be solved through dialogue and goodwill. There are many interrelated problems that need to be solved beyond the continental shelf. We have to look at them as a whole. A selective approach is wrong - talking about some issues and not others. Because they are all interrelated. When we deal with international justice, we should not leave any issue unaddressed," Erdogan said.According to Erdogan, the two countries have recently shown the will to promote cooperation."This common intention will also be clearly stated in the Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness that we hope to sign in Athens on December 7," the Turkish president said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230221/blinken-urges-greece-turkiye-to-resolve-longstanding-differences-in-aegean-cyprus-1107679463.html

turkiye

greece

athens

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, greece, good relations, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan