https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/australia-papua-new-guinea-sign-bilateral-security-agreement-1115449500.html

Australia, Papua New Guinea Sign Bilateral Security Agreement

Australia, Papua New Guinea Sign Bilateral Security Agreement

Australia and Papua New Guinea have signed a bilateral security framework agreement to strengthen military partnership and response to potential threats, the Australian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-12-07T09:46+0000

2023-12-07T09:46+0000

2023-12-07T09:46+0000

military

australia

papua new guinea

pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8af0143d87184a0eebdfdfa8585a323c.jpg

"Today, the Hon Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia, and the Hon James Marape MP, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, signed the Agreement Between the Government of Australia and the Government of Papua New Guinea on a Framework for Closer Security Relations," the ministry said in a statement. Australia will also provide Papua New Guinea with 200 million Australian dollars ($131 million) over a four-year period for security and policing needs, including the establishment of a police training center in Port Moresby and the modernization of the police force. The document does not prohibit Papua New Guinea from signing similar agreements with other nations. Australian broadcaster reported that the agreement was reached with a view to "counter China’s growing military presence" in the Pacific. Last month, Australia signed a security pact with the Pacific nation of Tuvalu, which was also described by the media as a measure to limit China's influence in the region. Last year, China and the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea’s close neighbor, signed a defense pact allowing Beijing to send troops to the island nation in case of an emergency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/chinese-defense-ministry-rebuts-australias-claims-about-recent-warship-interaction-1115125933.html

australia

papua new guinea

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australia, papua new guinea, australian foreign ministry, bilateral security framework