Analyst: US Claims to Desire Peace With China ‘Nullified’ by ‘Extraordinarily Belligerent’ Behavior

The US is pushing the Philippines into adopting a belligerent stance in a small territorial dispute with China so it can weaken Beijing by starting a war in the South China Sea, an essential sea lane to the Chinese economy.

The monthslong standoff over Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea has continued to simmer as China and the Philippines challenge the other’s claim of sovereignty over the submerged coral reef and the United States inserts itself into the dispute.On Monday, Beijing said that the American littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords “illegally intruded” in the waters near the shoal, which the US Navy claimed was “conducting routine operations in international waters ... consistent with international law.”Such maneuvers are called “Freedom of Navigation Operations” (FONOPS) and are designed to show US contempt for what it considers the “excessive” maritime claims of other nations according to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a treaty the US has never ratified.KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the US had thrown its weight behind Manila in the dispute in the hopes of turning what should be a small, peacefully-resolved territorial dispute into a casus belli with Beijing, allowing it to deal a mortal blow to the Chinese economy.Noh referred to a recently published article in a Hong Kong-based newspaper highlighting how the US is violating international law in its purported push to "stop China from violating international law."“And so, for example, he points out that in the Cocos Islands, which are possessed by Australia, the understanding is that the caucus islands are not supposed to be militarized. But even as we speak, the Australians are turning it into a platform to launch both submarines and planes. And so this is in direct violation of the understanding that Australia has with the United Nations.”“And then the other very, very egregious violation is the Chagos Archipelago. Now, once again, you know, the Chagos Islands, the UK forced the Chagos Islanders off - essentially did an ethnic cleansing threatening them with genocide - and then force them off the islands and turned it into a base which it turned over to the United States. And this land, the Chagos Islands, should be given back to the Chagos Islanders. This was the ruling of the legitimate international courts, and the US and the UK have refused to do that.”“The US actions are continually ratcheting up, continual escalation, continually accelerating the material conditions for war. All of this is direct preparation for war. And so whatever the US says in public or in diplomatic venues means nothing. It's completely nullified by these extraordinarily belligerent - and as Alex Lo points out illegal - actions that the US is currently engaging in.”“As the US escalates to war with China, the South China Sea, along with Taiwan Island in the East China Sea, and then the Korean Peninsula, will be the three main battlegrounds. The US is preparing these for kinetic war and in order to prepare this for kinetic war, the idea is to choke off the South China Sea. And once they're shooting war starts in the South China Sea, it doesn't matter if the US wins it or not, just the disruption to trade and traffic will be enough to bring China down. China's economy will shrink by 25 to 35% because $5.3 trillion worth of goods and most of China's oil travels through the South China Sea. So this is the game plan.”“So since the Philippines has run aground a rusting ship on the Second Thomas Shoal in order to squat it, essentially they're claiming squatter's rights and they leave a bunch of sailors in there for months at a time. These sailors cannot get off the ship, you know, the reef is not self-sustaining, it's mostly submerged. And the Chinese want them to leave and they want them to get that junked ship off the Thomas Shoal. It's like if you were to leave your junked car on my lawn in order to claim it as yours. I mean I think you might be a little bit upset there.”“We have to understand geostrategic and global war in terms of choke points: who controls the choke points determines who has strategic advantage. And in this case, the US is trying to gain or leverage strategic advantage by initiating a shooting war in the South China Sea. The US doesn't have to win it, all you need is the congestion, that congestion will damage China. That's the game plan that's mapped out by Rand in their 2015 war document.”

