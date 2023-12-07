https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/china-russia-trade-in-january-november-2023-up-267-to-record-21817-billion-1115443937.html

China-Russia Trade in January-November 2023 Up 26.7% to Record $218.17 Billion

China-Russia trade in January-November 2023 grew 26.7 percent to record $218.17 billion, so the goal set by the two countries' leaders for 2024 has already been achieved, China's General Administration of Customs said.

During the reporting period, China supplied goods to Russia worth $100.33 billion, an increase of 50.2 percent on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 11.8 percent to $117.84 billion.In 2022, the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 29.3% compared to 2021 and amounted to $190.27 billion. Earlier, the leaders of Russia and China set a goal to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $ 200 billion by 2024.

