International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/guyanese-helicopter-goes-missing-in-essequibo-region-near-venezuelan-border-1115445925.html
Guyanese Helicopter Goes Missing in Essequibo Region Near Venezuelan Border
Guyanese Helicopter Goes Missing in Essequibo Region Near Venezuelan Border
The Guyanese Defense Ministry said it had lost contact with the Bell 412 helicopter in the area of the Arau village located in the disputed Essequibo region on the border with Venezuela, and that a search and rescue operation was underway.
2023-12-07T06:12+0000
2023-12-07T06:12+0000
americas
venezuela
guyana
caracas
helicopter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080050820_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_38571d0c4dcad1c3ec2eefbd01947964.jpg
"The helicopter departed Base Camp Ayanganna at 09:23 hours [13:23 GMT] today for Arau, carrying three (3) crew members and four (4) passengers … The Guyana Defence Force, in collaboration with private sector aircraft operators, has initiated a Search and Rescue operation to locate a missing GDF Bell 412 Helicopter (8R-AYA)," the defense ministry said in a statement on social media on late Wednesday. The helicopter transmitted an emergency signal at 11:20 a.m. from "coordinates approximately 30 miles east of Arau on our western border," the statement read. Last week, Venezuela held a referendum in which almost 96% of the population voted in favor of incorporating the Essequibo region. On Wednesday, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said that Georgetown was considering Caracas' actions to incorporate Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of the territory controlled by Guyana, a threat to the country's national security and would raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council. Venezuela gained independence from Spain in 1845 and recognized Essequibo as part of its sovereign territory. In 1899, however, the United Kingdom filed and won an arbitration claim to recognize Essequibo as part of its then-Caribbean colony of British Guiana. Independent Guyana cited this Arbitral Award in its 2018 International Court of Justice suit against Venezuela, claiming sovereignty over the disputed territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/maduro-eyes-creating-24th-venezuelan-state-on-territory-of-neighboring-guyana-1115419575.html
americas
venezuela
guyana
caracas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080050820_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3a7bd3ab1f37272dd9c67865751c74e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
guyanese helicopter, guyanese defense ministry, essequibo region
guyanese helicopter, guyanese defense ministry, essequibo region

Guyanese Helicopter Goes Missing in Essequibo Region Near Venezuelan Border

06:12 GMT 07.12.2023
© Flickr / Ian Mackenzie / 'Islands in the stream..'Islands in the Essequibo river
Islands in the Essequibo river - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
© Flickr / Ian Mackenzie / 'Islands in the stream..'
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Guyanese Defense Ministry said it had lost contact with the Bell 412 helicopter in the area of the Arau village located in the disputed Essequibo region on the border with Venezuela, and that a search and rescue operation was underway.
"The helicopter departed Base Camp Ayanganna at 09:23 hours [13:23 GMT] today for Arau, carrying three (3) crew members and four (4) passengers … The Guyana Defence Force, in collaboration with private sector aircraft operators, has initiated a Search and Rescue operation to locate a missing GDF Bell 412 Helicopter (8R-AYA)," the defense ministry said in a statement on social media on late Wednesday.
The helicopter transmitted an emergency signal at 11:20 a.m. from "coordinates approximately 30 miles east of Arau on our western border," the statement read.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2023
Americas
Maduro Eyes Creating '24th Venezuelan State' on Disputed Territory of Neighboring Guyana
Yesterday, 07:54 GMT
Last week, Venezuela held a referendum in which almost 96% of the population voted in favor of incorporating the Essequibo region. On Wednesday, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said that Georgetown was considering Caracas' actions to incorporate Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of the territory controlled by Guyana, a threat to the country's national security and would raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council.
Venezuela gained independence from Spain in 1845 and recognized Essequibo as part of its sovereign territory. In 1899, however, the United Kingdom filed and won an arbitration claim to recognize Essequibo as part of its then-Caribbean colony of British Guiana. Independent Guyana cited this Arbitral Award in its 2018 International Court of Justice suit against Venezuela, claiming sovereignty over the disputed territory.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала