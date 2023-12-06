https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/maduro-eyes-creating-24th-venezuelan-state-on-territory-of-neighboring-guyana-1115419575.html

Maduro Eyes Creating '24th Venezuelan State' on Disputed Territory of Neighboring Guyana

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the creation of Venezuela's 24th state, Guyana-Essekibo.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has put forward a proposal to the parliament, suggesting the establishment of Venezuela's 24th state, named Guyana-Essequibo. To back his bid, he produced a new map showing the disputed region of Essequibo as part of the Venezuela. Maduro also vowed to distribute this map to all educational institutions without delay.In addition to calling Essequibo a "zone of integral defense", Venezuela's President Maduro has further proposed a deadline of three months for oil companies to halt offshore operations in the area. Last Sunday, a referendum was conducted to reaffirm Caracas's claim to Essequibo, which is known for its abundant oil reserves. The majority of citizens voted in favor of establishing a state on this disputed territory.President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana cautioned that the Maduro government's move to create Venezuela's 24th state is "a direct threat to its territorial integrity", and went on to stress that he would beef up precautionary measures to protect Guyana's territory.

