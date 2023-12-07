https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/house-republicans-threaten-contempt-of-congress-proceedings-against-hunter-biden-1115443486.html

House Republicans Threaten Contempt of Congress Proceedings Against Hunter Biden

House Republicans Threaten Contempt of Congress Proceedings Against Hunter Biden

GOP legislators have warned of consequences if the president’s son doesn’t agree to appear at a closed-door deposition. Hunter Biden’s lawyer claims the request is a political stunt.

Two Republican members of the House of Representatives have threatened to pursue contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden if the president’s son refuses to offer a deposition in a closed-door event next week.House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) made the threat Wednesday in a letter addressed to Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell.“Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 1.”The letter referred to another letter from Lowell last week stating Hunter Biden’s preference to testify publicly in front of the House Oversight Committee.“A [public] hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings.”Republicans are seeking testimony from Hunter Biden in relation to their impeachment inquiry into his father, US President Joe Biden. The party alleges the president’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere, which have drawn scrutiny.Republicans have not found conclusive evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden.

