International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/house-republicans-threaten-contempt-of-congress-proceedings-against-hunter-biden-1115443486.html
House Republicans Threaten Contempt of Congress Proceedings Against Hunter Biden
House Republicans Threaten Contempt of Congress Proceedings Against Hunter Biden
GOP legislators have warned of consequences if the president’s son doesn’t agree to appear at a closed-door deposition. Hunter Biden’s lawyer claims the request is a political stunt.
2023-12-07T04:11+0000
2023-12-07T04:11+0000
americas
hunter biden
joe biden
republicans
gop
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d489ecfcb65305c774eb71d66242465d.jpg
Two Republican members of the House of Representatives have threatened to pursue contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden if the president’s son refuses to offer a deposition in a closed-door event next week.House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) made the threat Wednesday in a letter addressed to Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell.“Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 1.”The letter referred to another letter from Lowell last week stating Hunter Biden’s preference to testify publicly in front of the House Oversight Committee.“A [public] hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings.”Republicans are seeking testimony from Hunter Biden in relation to their impeachment inquiry into his father, US President Joe Biden. The party alleges the president’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere, which have drawn scrutiny.Republicans have not found conclusive evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/justice-department-gave-hunter-biden-preferential-treatment---us-house-panels-1115411018.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc45584d389d1d03c38520db932d6696.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gop legislators, hunter biden, contempt of congress proceedings, hunter biden’s lawyer
gop legislators, hunter biden, contempt of congress proceedings, hunter biden’s lawyer

House Republicans Threaten Contempt of Congress Proceedings Against Hunter Biden

04:11 GMT 07.12.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikHunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
GOP legislators have warned of consequences if the president’s son doesn’t agree to appear at a closed-door deposition. Hunter Biden’s lawyer claims the request is a political stunt.
Two Republican members of the House of Representatives have threatened to pursue contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden if the president’s son refuses to offer a deposition in a closed-door event next week.
House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) made the threat Wednesday in a letter addressed to Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell.
“​​If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” read the letter.
“Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 1.”
The letter referred to another letter from Lowell last week stating Hunter Biden’s preference to testify publicly in front of the House Oversight Committee.
“He [Hunter Biden] is making this choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public,” read the letter in part.
“A [public] hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings.”
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2023
Americas
Justice Department Gave Hunter Biden ‘Preferential Treatment’ - US House Panels
5 December, 17:14 GMT
Republicans are seeking testimony from Hunter Biden in relation to their impeachment inquiry into his father, US President Joe Biden. The party alleges the president’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere, which have drawn scrutiny.
Republicans have not found conclusive evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала