Justice Department Gave Hunter Biden ‘Preferential Treatment’ - US House Panels

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department gave Hunter Biden preferential treatment during a probe into his alleged criminal misconduct and then attempted to hide evidence of their actions, three US House committees said on Tuesday.
The House Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Oversight Committees released an interim staff report detailing the Justice Department's treatment of Biden, who was under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and FBI. The Justice Department delayed its investigation into Biden, worked to remove Biden's name from search warrants and subpoenas, restricted investigators from asking witnesses about US President Joe Biden during interviews and tipped off defense attorneys about their investigation, the report said. There is further information that the Justice Department is withholding from the committees, the report said. The Justice Department has not fully complied with requests for relevant documents and impeded the panels' probe, the report said. The panels will continue to gather evidence to determine whether articles of impeachment against Joe Biden are warranted, the report said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department gave Hunter Biden preferential treatment during a probe into his alleged criminal misconduct and then attempted to hide evidence of their actions, three US House committees said on Tuesday.
The House Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Oversight Committees released an interim staff report detailing the Justice Department’s treatment of Biden
, who was under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and FBI.
"The Committees’ investigative work to date has revealed that the Justice Department afforded Hunter Biden — the President’s son — preferential treatment throughout its investigation of his numerous alleged crimes, and then sought to cover up its actions after two courageous IRS agents stepped forward to blow the whistle on the Department’s deviations from its investigative standards," the report said.
The Justice Department delayed its investigation into Biden
, worked to remove Biden’s name from search warrants and subpoenas, restricted investigators from asking witnesses about US President Joe Biden
during interviews and tipped off defense attorneys about their investigation, the report said.
There is further information that the Justice Department is withholding from the committees, the report said. The Justice Department has not fully complied with requests for relevant documents and impeded the panels’ probe, the report said.
The panels will continue to gather evidence to determine whether articles of impeachment against Joe Biden
are warranted, the report said.