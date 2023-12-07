https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/president-putin-visits-the-gulf-and-beijing-demands-that-the-us-stop-meddling-in-taiwan-1115441222.html

President Putin Visits the Gulf, and Beijing Demands That the US Stop Meddling in Taiwan

President Putin is touring West Asia to meet allies, and Beijing is demanding a halt to US meddling in its Island province.

EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, discusses Beijing's demands that the US stop meddling in Taiwan and the endgame in Ukraine after Russia wins the SMO.Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Scott Ritter's article about Israel's strategic defeat and the fate of Israeli hostages.Mark Sleboda, the Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the end of the Ukraine conflict as Congress refuses to fund the conflict and President Putin's trip to the UAE.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Beijing's demands that the US stop meddling in Taiwan and improvements to Chinese armaments.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses the fall of the US-led order and Russia's open defiance of US hegemony.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, " discusses a US defense official who argues that the empire can simultaneously handle the Middle East, China, and Russia.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the conflict in Gaza. Israel may be heading for a strategic defeat, and most Americans want a permanent ceasefire in Gaza,Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the 2024 election and instability in the US finance system.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

