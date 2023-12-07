https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-to-be-nominated-as-presidential-candidate-on-december-23---chair-of-just-russia-party--1115448466.html

Putin to Be Nominated as Presidential Candidate on December 23 - Chair of Just Russia Party

Putin to Be Nominated as Presidential Candidate on December 23 - Chair of Just Russia Party

The leader of the "Just Russia" party, Sergei Mironov, has announced plans to nominate Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate.

2023-12-07T09:13+0000

2023-12-07T09:13+0000

2023-12-07T09:20+0000

russia

vladimir putin

sergei mironov

russia

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114285122_0:93:3310:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1c63a481e26989ff929aac86cd72f1.jpg

The leader of the "Just Russia" party, Sergei Mironov, has announced plans to nominate Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate.The upper house of the Russian parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on the date of presidential elections in the Russian Federation for March 17, 2024, which will come into force from the moment of its official publication. According to the electoral legislation, the Federation Council decides on the date of the elections.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russian-upper-house-schedules-presidential-election-for-march-17-2024-1115447514.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

just russia party, vladimir putin as a presidential candidate