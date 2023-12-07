https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-to-be-nominated-as-presidential-candidate-on-december-23---chair-of-just-russia-party--1115448466.html
Putin to Be Nominated as Presidential Candidate on December 23 - Chair of Just Russia Party
The leader of the "Just Russia" party, Sergei Mironov, has announced plans to nominate Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate.
The upper house of the Russian parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on the date of presidential elections in the Russian Federation for March 17, 2024, which will come into force from the moment of its official publication. According to the electoral legislation, the Federation Council decides on the date of the elections.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russian-upper-house-schedules-presidential-election-for-march-17-2024-1115447514.html
09:13 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 09:20 GMT 07.12.2023)
Earlier in the day, the upper house of the Russian parliament adopted a decision to schedule the presidential election for March 17, 2024.
"On December 23, a congress of the party "Just Russia" will be held, and at this congress we will nominate Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin as our party's candidate," Mironov told reporters on Thursday.
The upper house of the Russian parliament
on Thursday adopted a resolution on the date of presidential elections in the Russian Federation for March 17, 2024, which will come into force from the moment of its official publication.
According to the electoral legislation, the Federation Council decides on the date of the elections.