https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russian-upper-house-schedules-presidential-election-for-march-17-2024-1115447514.html

Russian Upper House Schedules Presidential Election For March 17, 2024

Russian Upper House Schedules Presidential Election For March 17, 2024

The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections in Russia for March 17, 2024, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday.

2023-12-07T07:16+0000

2023-12-07T07:16+0000

2023-12-07T07:50+0000

russia

russia

russian federation council

russian central election commission

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_0:106:3265:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_94cb76f524fa1090b130def879587e39.jpg

The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections in Russia for March 17, 2024, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday.Vladimir Poletayev, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Construction, said that from the moment the decree comes into force, i.e. from the day of its official publication, the "start of the electoral campaign" is actually given. The decision to hold multi-day voting in the presidential election is made by the Russian Central Election Commission, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/vladimir-putin-meets-with-newly-elected-governors-of-russian-regions-1113766874.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian upper house, federation council, presidential elections