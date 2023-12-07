https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russian-upper-house-schedules-presidential-election-for-march-17-2024-1115447514.html
The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections in Russia for March 17, 2024, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday.
The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections in Russia for March 17, 2024, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday.Vladimir Poletayev, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Construction, said that from the moment the decree comes into force, i.e. from the day of its official publication, the "start of the electoral campaign" is actually given. The decision to hold multi-day voting in the presidential election is made by the Russian Central Election Commission, he added.
According to Article 102 of the Russian Constitution, the Russian Federation Council has the exclusive right to determine the date of presidential elections.
The Federation Council
has scheduled presidential elections in Russia for March 17, 2024, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday.
"To schedule presidential election in Russia for March 17, 2024. This resolution comes into force on the date of its official publication," the document read.
Vladimir Poletayev, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Construction, said that from the moment the decree comes into force, i.e. from the day of its official publication, the "start of the electoral campaign" is actually given.
The decision to hold multi-day voting in the presidential election
is made by the Russian Central Election Commission, he added.