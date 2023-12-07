International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russian-upper-house-schedules-presidential-election-for-march-17-2024-1115447514.html
Russian Upper House Schedules Presidential Election For March 17, 2024
Russian Upper House Schedules Presidential Election For March 17, 2024
The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections in Russia for March 17, 2024, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday.
2023-12-07T07:16+0000
2023-12-07T07:50+0000
russia
russia
russian federation council
russian central election commission
presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_0:106:3265:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_94cb76f524fa1090b130def879587e39.jpg
The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections in Russia for March 17, 2024, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday.Vladimir Poletayev, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Construction, said that from the moment the decree comes into force, i.e. from the day of its official publication, the "start of the electoral campaign" is actually given. The decision to hold multi-day voting in the presidential election is made by the Russian Central Election Commission, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/vladimir-putin-meets-with-newly-elected-governors-of-russian-regions-1113766874.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_268:0:2999:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a760c5f3b542d524bae8786062ad4323.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian upper house, federation council, presidential elections
russian upper house, federation council, presidential elections

Russian Upper House Schedules Presidential Election For March 17, 2024

07:16 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 07:50 GMT 07.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaKremlin
Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
Being updated
According to Article 102 of the Russian Constitution, the Russian Federation Council has the exclusive right to determine the date of presidential elections.
The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections in Russia for March 17, 2024, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday.

"To schedule presidential election in Russia for March 17, 2024. This resolution comes into force on the date of its official publication," the document read.

Vladimir Poletayev, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Construction, said that from the moment the decree comes into force, i.e. from the day of its official publication, the "start of the electoral campaign" is actually given.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with elected regional leaders - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
Russia
Vladimir Putin Meets With Newly Elected Governors of Russian Regions
28 September, 13:03 GMT
The decision to hold multi-day voting in the presidential election is made by the Russian Central Election Commission, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала