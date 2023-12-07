International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/ramaswamy-in-republican-presidential-debate-says-ukraine-conflict-pointless-1115442956.html
Ramaswamy in Republican Presidential Debate Says Ukraine Conflict 'Pointless'
Ramaswamy in Republican Presidential Debate Says Ukraine Conflict 'Pointless'
US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy during the fourth Republican primary presidential debate said the Ukraine conflict is pointless and slammed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for not backing efforts to reach a peace deal.
2023-12-07T03:18+0000
2023-12-07T03:17+0000
americas
ukraine
vivek ramaswamy
alabama
ukraine crisis
2024 us presidential election
presidential election
presidential campaign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112698215_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe5c247a39c4edae23f75f3f541f74b6.jpg
"I was the first person to say we need a reasonable peace deal in Ukraine. Now a lot of the neocons are quietly coming along to that position, with the exceptions of Nikki Haley and [President] Joe Biden, who still support what I believe is a pointless war in Ukraine," Ramaswamy said on Tuesday during the debate in Alabama. Ramaswamy and Haley were joined on stage by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in what some expect to be the final debate of the 2024 primary. Haley maintains 9% support in the Republican Party primary, trailing former US President Donald Trump’s 64% support and DeSantis’ 16% support, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released in November.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/2024-presidential-hopeful-vivek-ramaswamy-urges-us-acceptance-of-new-russian-regions-1114474857.html
americas
ukraine
alabama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112698215_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_70795cc06f494dfa494f3d053b4a1b23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vivek ramaswamy, ramaswamy, ramaswami, presidential hopeful, presidential candidate, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine conflict, us aid to ukraine
vivek ramaswamy, ramaswamy, ramaswami, presidential hopeful, presidential candidate, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine conflict, us aid to ukraine

Ramaswamy in Republican Presidential Debate Says Ukraine Conflict 'Pointless'

03:18 GMT 07.12.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie NeibergallRepublican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023.
Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy during the fourth Republican primary presidential debate said the Ukraine conflict is pointless and slammed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for not backing efforts to reach a peace deal.
"I was the first person to say we need a reasonable peace deal in Ukraine. Now a lot of the neocons are quietly coming along to that position, with the exceptions of Nikki Haley and [President] Joe Biden, who still support what I believe is a pointless war in Ukraine," Ramaswamy said on Tuesday during the debate in Alabama.
Ramaswamy and Haley were joined on stage by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in what some expect to be the final debate of the 2024 primary.
Haley maintains 9% support in the Republican Party primary, trailing former US President Donald Trump’s 64% support and DeSantis’ 16% support, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released in November.
Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy gestures as he arrives to take part in the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2023
World
2024 Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Urges US Acceptance of New Russian Regions
25 October, 20:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала