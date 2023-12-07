https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/ramaswamy-in-republican-presidential-debate-says-ukraine-conflict-pointless-1115442956.html

Ramaswamy in Republican Presidential Debate Says Ukraine Conflict 'Pointless'

Ramaswamy in Republican Presidential Debate Says Ukraine Conflict 'Pointless'

US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy during the fourth Republican primary presidential debate said the Ukraine conflict is pointless and slammed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for not backing efforts to reach a peace deal.

"I was the first person to say we need a reasonable peace deal in Ukraine. Now a lot of the neocons are quietly coming along to that position, with the exceptions of Nikki Haley and [President] Joe Biden, who still support what I believe is a pointless war in Ukraine," Ramaswamy said on Tuesday during the debate in Alabama. Ramaswamy and Haley were joined on stage by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in what some expect to be the final debate of the 2024 primary. Haley maintains 9% support in the Republican Party primary, trailing former US President Donald Trump’s 64% support and DeSantis’ 16% support, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released in November.

