Is Ukraine Aid ‘Dead’? Analyst Notes Growing Political Opposition to US Support

Journalist Christopher Helali says US aid flowing into the country, long ranked among the most corrupt in Europe, evokes memories of “money being carted around in Iraq on palettes.”

Investigative journalist Christopher Helali joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits program Wednesday to discuss the growing opposition within the United States towards continued funding for Ukraine’s proxy conflict against Russia.The reported size of the latest proposed foreign aid package – some $110.5 billion – provoked incredulity from host John Kiriakou.Helali said that the “aid package is not only military assistance but also funding for rebuilding, for infrastructure… it’s funding for Ukraine, it’s funding for Israel, it’s also… a very small amount for the Palestinians.”However Helali clarified that “Ukraine is at the forefront,” noting that the lion’s share of funding in the bill was earmarked for the Kiev regime.Rampant corruption in Ukraine has repeatedly stymied aspirations to join the European Union and other international bodies. Some Western politicians also point out the very high level of corruption in Ukraine.The business dealings of Hunter Biden in Ukraine, the son of US President Joe Biden, have also come under harsh criticism. President Biden has claimed he had no involvement in his son’s business ventures.Helali noted the large amounts of money that have gone unaccounted for in previous US-backed military operations, saying, “We remember the old quotes about the money being carted around in Iraq on palettes and not even weighed or metered… I think that that’s what’s happening again in Ukraine.”Funding for Ukraine did in fact fail in the US Senate on Wednesday when the legislative body refused to advance a supplemental foreign aid bill. Republican legislators, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson, have used the opportunity to call for increased funding for US border security to secure GOP support.Helali said that increased border funding is a nonstarter for segments of the Democratic Party base, claiming they see US border policy as an ““instrument of oppression” and a “remnant of colonialism and US empire.”The journalist nevertheless believes the Biden administration will be forced to compromise on the issue, claiming, “I think eventually Democrats will have to cave because they need this funding.”Later, the conversation shifted towards the announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.Kiriakou said the visit is a significant development because “Putin doesn’t travel a great deal.”Recently Saudi Arabia and the UAE joined Russia in the BRICS bloc, raising prospects for even more cooperation among the oil producing countries.

