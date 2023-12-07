https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russia-iran-relations-developing-very-well---putin-1115466477.html

Russia-Iran Relations Developing Very Well - Putin

Relations between Russia and Iran are developing very well, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

“Our relations are developing very well,” Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday. He asked to convey his best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The Russian president emphasized that there are plans to sign an agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the end of the year, which would create additional opportunities to expand cooperation.

