Russia-Iran Relations Developing Very Well - Putin
Relations between Russia and Iran are developing very well, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.
“Our relations are developing very well,” Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday. He asked to convey his best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The Russian president emphasized that there are plans to sign an agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the end of the year, which would create additional opportunities to expand cooperation.
23:25 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 23:30 GMT 07.12.2023)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on December 7, 2023
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on December 7, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI BOBYLYOV
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Iran are developing very well, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.
“Our relations are developing very well,” Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.
He asked to convey his best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Thanks to his support, we have gained good dynamics in recent years. Last year, trade turnover increased by 20 percent," Putin stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi hold a meeting in Tehran on July 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
Analysis
Closer Iran-Russia Ties 'Better for Both' Amid Transition to New World Order
11:44 GMT
The Russian president emphasized that there are plans to sign an agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the end of the year, which would create additional opportunities to expand cooperation.
