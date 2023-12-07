International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/senate-blocks-resolution-calling-for-removal-of-us-forces-from-syria-1115461232.html
Senate Blocks Resolution Calling for Removal of US Forces From Syria
Senate Blocks Resolution Calling for Removal of US Forces From Syria
WASHINGTON, December 7 (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Thursday blocked a joint resolution introduced by Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul directing the Biden administration to remove US military forces from Syria within 30 days.
2023-12-07T19:14+0000
2023-12-07T19:14+0000
world
joe biden
rand paul
matt gaetz
us
syria
republican
congress
republicans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107723/01/1077230179_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_00545ccd735ba1307abd43d939cd9dff.jpg
Senators rejected a motion to advance the resolution in a vote of 13 members in favor and 84 opposed. The resolution would direct the president to remove US troops from hostilities "in or affecting Syria" within 30 days of adoption, unless a declaration of war or other authorization for use of force was enacted by Congress.Thursday's resolution was the second time this year that anti-interventionist, pro-'America First' Republicans in Congress have attempted to force the Biden administration to pull US troops out of Syria. In March, the House of Representatives voted down a resolution put forward by Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz to remove American forces from the Middle Eastern country, with the lawmaker and his fellow pro-Trump Freedom Caucus Republicans getting a rare show of support from the Democrats' Congressional Progressive Caucus, resulting in more than 100 lawmakers voting in favor of the bill (the measure ended up failing by a vote of 103 to 321).US forces have occupied the oil and food-rich northeastern third of Syria since 2017, and have engaged in the smuggling of billions of dollars worth of Syrian oil out of the country to enforce a strategy by Washington to try to economically suffocate the government of President Bashar Assad into submission.During his presidency, President Trump casually admitted on multiple occasions to the legacy media's horror that US forces in Syria were in the country "only for the oil." The Biden administration has insisted American troops are in the country only to prevent the resurgence of Daesh (ISIS)*, the Islamist extremist terrorist group vanquished from the region in 2017.* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230325/bring-our-troops-home-matt-gaetz-rand-paul-repeat-call-for-syria-pullout-amid-new-attacks-1108782825.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230223/time-for-us-pull-out-gop-congressman-warns-about-risk-of-kinetic-conflict-with-russia-in-syria-1107747550.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107723/01/1077230179_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_703d9c0d501c69c09e541815cdeb99b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, united states, troops, forces, soldiers, occupation, congress, senate, vote, resolution
syria, united states, troops, forces, soldiers, occupation, congress, senate, vote, resolution

Senate Blocks Resolution Calling for Removal of US Forces From Syria

19:14 GMT 07.12.2023
© AP Photo / Spc. Zoe Garbarino U.S. Army, soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, Syria (File)
 U.S. Army, soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, Syria (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
© AP Photo / Spc. Zoe Garbarino
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Thursday blocked a joint resolution introduced by Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul directing the Biden administration to remove US military forces from Syria within 30 days.
Senators rejected a motion to advance the resolution in a vote of 13 members in favor and 84 opposed.
"The American people have had enough of endless wars in the Middle East. Yet, 900 US troops remain in Syria with no vital US interest at stake, no definition of victory, no exit strategy, and no congressional authorization to be there," Paul said in a statement on the resolution.
The resolution would direct the president to remove US troops from hostilities "in or affecting Syria" within 30 days of adoption, unless a declaration of war or other authorization for use of force was enacted by Congress.
Thursday's resolution was the second time this year that anti-interventionist, pro-'America First' Republicans in Congress have attempted to force the Biden administration to pull US troops out of Syria. In March, the House of Representatives voted down a resolution put forward by Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz to remove American forces from the Middle Eastern country, with the lawmaker and his fellow pro-Trump Freedom Caucus Republicans getting a rare show of support from the Democrats' Congressional Progressive Caucus, resulting in more than 100 lawmakers voting in favor of the bill (the measure ended up failing by a vote of 103 to 321).
US Republican Representative of Florida speaks on the House Floor, January 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
World
'Bring Our Troops Home': Matt Gaetz, Rand Paul Repeat Call for Syria Pullout Amid New Attacks
25 March, 13:10 GMT
US forces have occupied the oil and food-rich northeastern third of Syria since 2017, and have engaged in the smuggling of billions of dollars worth of Syrian oil out of the country to enforce a strategy by Washington to try to economically suffocate the government of President Bashar Assad into submission.
During his presidency, President Trump casually admitted on multiple occasions to the legacy media's horror that US forces in Syria were in the country "only for the oil." The Biden administration has insisted American troops are in the country only to prevent the resurgence of Daesh (ISIS)*, the Islamist extremist terrorist group vanquished from the region in 2017.
In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch new U.S. forces to eastern Syria to secure oil fields is being criticized by some experts as ill-defined and ambiguous. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Americas
Time for US Pull-Out: GOP Congressman Warns About Risk of Kinetic Conflict With Russia in Syria
23 February, 18:53 GMT
* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала