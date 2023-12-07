https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/senate-blocks-resolution-calling-for-removal-of-us-forces-from-syria-1115461232.html

Senate Blocks Resolution Calling for Removal of US Forces From Syria

Senate Blocks Resolution Calling for Removal of US Forces From Syria

WASHINGTON, December 7 (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Thursday blocked a joint resolution introduced by Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul directing the Biden administration to remove US military forces from Syria within 30 days.

2023-12-07T19:14+0000

2023-12-07T19:14+0000

2023-12-07T19:14+0000

world

joe biden

rand paul

matt gaetz

us

syria

republican

congress

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107723/01/1077230179_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_00545ccd735ba1307abd43d939cd9dff.jpg

Senators rejected a motion to advance the resolution in a vote of 13 members in favor and 84 opposed. The resolution would direct the president to remove US troops from hostilities "in or affecting Syria" within 30 days of adoption, unless a declaration of war or other authorization for use of force was enacted by Congress.Thursday's resolution was the second time this year that anti-interventionist, pro-'America First' Republicans in Congress have attempted to force the Biden administration to pull US troops out of Syria. In March, the House of Representatives voted down a resolution put forward by Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz to remove American forces from the Middle Eastern country, with the lawmaker and his fellow pro-Trump Freedom Caucus Republicans getting a rare show of support from the Democrats' Congressional Progressive Caucus, resulting in more than 100 lawmakers voting in favor of the bill (the measure ended up failing by a vote of 103 to 321).US forces have occupied the oil and food-rich northeastern third of Syria since 2017, and have engaged in the smuggling of billions of dollars worth of Syrian oil out of the country to enforce a strategy by Washington to try to economically suffocate the government of President Bashar Assad into submission.During his presidency, President Trump casually admitted on multiple occasions to the legacy media's horror that US forces in Syria were in the country "only for the oil." The Biden administration has insisted American troops are in the country only to prevent the resurgence of Daesh (ISIS)*, the Islamist extremist terrorist group vanquished from the region in 2017.* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230325/bring-our-troops-home-matt-gaetz-rand-paul-repeat-call-for-syria-pullout-amid-new-attacks-1108782825.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230223/time-for-us-pull-out-gop-congressman-warns-about-risk-of-kinetic-conflict-with-russia-in-syria-1107747550.html

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, united states, troops, forces, soldiers, occupation, congress, senate, vote, resolution