‘The Empire is in Decline’: OECD Reveals Staggering Test Results - Analysis

Speaking to Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Wednesday, Dr. Wilmer Leon said he is concerned that the US is trending in the “wrong direction” regarding the country’s test scores.

Speaking to Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Wednesday, Dr. Wilmer Leon—host of Sputnik’s Critical Hour, a political scientist, and a former lecturer at Howard University in Washington, DC—said he is concerned that the US is trending in the “wrong direction” regarding the country’s test scores.“What concerns me is the fact that the United States is trending in the wrong direction, and has been trending in the wrong direction for a very long time,” said Dr. Leon.“When we look at or we listen to the rhetoric from our politicians, when we listen to the president, when we listen to those who we consider to be in charge, and we measure their rhetoric versus our reality, the two don’t match.”In explaining that the US is headed in the "wrong direction", Dr. Leon referenced a study from September of 2020 in which the Pentagon found that almost 80% of young Americans could not qualify for military service without a waiver due to drug abuse, mental health issues, physical health issues, or issues with being overweight.“If we’re supposed to be as [Biden and Antony Blinken say] the dominant force in the world—you can’t be the dominant force in the world when your children are stupid,” said Dr. Leon. “I know not all our kids are stupid, but I want to be sure people get the point.”Dr. Leon went on to explain how, exactly, the US has fallen so far behind China. According to the lecturer, China's blue collar workforce is now transitioning to a white collar workforce, as retiring migrant workers are replaced by their college-educated children. China, he adds, also expects its college workforce to increase to 70% by 2050, adding that nearly half of the country's graduates are STEM majors. Dr. Leon then explained that the education standards for Americans vary widely across the country, and when compared to China---despite the country's massive size---the Chinese government is able to ensure a national education standard.The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found that nearly 700,000 15-year-olds who were tested in math, reading, and science---as part of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022---showed an “unprecedented drop” in their test scores due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OECD found that average scores were down 10 points in reading, and nearly 15 points in math compared to 2018 while science scores did not change significantly.The sharp decline in math scores was also found to be “three times larger” than any previous change and was most significant in Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland. US students scored close to the OECD average in math, and higher than average in reading and science.

