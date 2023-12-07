https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/uks-serious-fraud-office-arrests-suspect-in-bogus-aircraft-engine-parts-scandal-1115447365.html
UK's Serious Fraud Office Arrests Suspect in Bogus Aircraft Engine Parts Scandal
The probe into the alleged use of questionable engine parts in the aviation industry, focusing on the widely used CFM56 engines found in Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 models, has prompted global airlines to conduct rigorous inspections. This has led to temporary groundings and widespread concern over aviation safety.
The global aviation industry was rocked on Thursday following revelations by the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that prominent aircraft manufacturers like Airbus SE and Boeing Co. have been incorporating potentially bogus parts into their aircraft.Leading up to the reports, SFO and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have been investigating AOG Technics Ltd., a company that has been active since 2015. Subsequently, the company's director, Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, was arrested.Allegations against AOG Technics include selling aircraft components with doctored credentials, a practice implicating numerous overseas clients, including leading airlines, maintenance facilities, and other suppliers. The investigation “involves the supply of parts to airlines not just in this country but in other countries as well, which obviously raises concerns,” Nick Ephgrave, the director of the SFO, told the press.The probe primarily centered on the CFM56 engines, crucial for earlier Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 models. These planes are a mainstay in international aviation, boasting over 22,000 active units. Aircraft equipped with CFM56 engines are so prevalent that, worldwide, they take off every two seconds.The discovery of these questionable practices has set off a major upheaval in the sector, prompting airlines globally to conduct thorough examinations of their fleets. Several leading American airlines, alongside Ryanair Holdings Plc and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, are rigorously inspecting engine components and related documentation. In the UK, this has led to the temporary grounding of some planes as a safety precaution. Regulatory agencies in the UK, the US, and the European Union have notified firms potentially using these dubious components. Safety authorities are proactively addressing the security implications, notably impacting the aviation sector's reputation for safety.
The global aviation industry was rocked on Thursday following revelations by the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that prominent aircraft manufacturers like Airbus SE and Boeing Co. have been incorporating potentially bogus parts into their aircraft.
Leading up to the reports, SFO
and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have been investigating AOG Technics Ltd., a company that has been active since 2015. Subsequently, the company's director, Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, was arrested.
Allegations against AOG Technics include selling aircraft components with doctored credentials, a practice implicating numerous overseas clients, including leading airlines, maintenance facilities, and other suppliers.
The investigation “involves the supply of parts to airlines not just in this country but in other countries as well, which obviously raises concerns,” Nick Ephgrave, the director of the SFO, told the press.
The probe primarily centered on the CFM56 engines, crucial for earlier Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 models
. These planes are a mainstay in international aviation, boasting over 22,000 active units.
Aircraft equipped with CFM56 engines are so prevalent that, worldwide, they take off every two seconds.
The discovery of these questionable practices has set off a major upheaval in the sector, prompting airlines globally to conduct thorough examinations of their fleets.
Several leading American airlines, alongside Ryanair Holdings Plc and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, are rigorously inspecting engine components and related documentation. In the UK, this has led to the temporary grounding of some planes as a safety precaution.
Regulatory agencies in the UK
, the US, and the European Union have notified firms potentially using these dubious components. Safety authorities are proactively addressing the security implications, notably impacting the aviation sector's reputation for safety.