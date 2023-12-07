International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/watch-russian-paratroopers-destroy-ukrainian-radar-and-mobile-communications-stations-1115443655.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Radar and Mobile Communications Stations
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Radar and Mobile Communications Stations
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers using Lancet drones to destroy two radar stations and a mobile communications station belonging to Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region.
2023-12-07T05:45+0000
2023-12-07T05:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
defense ministry
lancet
kherson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115444607_3:0:851:477_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf9dfa96a894c5e84c15c431bad8b58.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers using Lancet drones to destroy two radar stations and a mobile communications station belonging to Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region."Professional and competent control of the Lancet allowed the drone operator to eliminate the enemy's radar station with a direct hit," the Defense Ministry said.
russia
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian radar stations
Russian paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian radar stations
2023-12-07T05:45+0000
true
PT0M51S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115444607_109:0:745:477_1920x0_80_0_0_a784d66620f83dcef678466c74dd7b5e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, dnepr river, russian paratroopers, lancet drones
russian defense ministry, dnepr river, russian paratroopers, lancet drones

Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Radar and Mobile Communications Stations

05:45 GMT 07.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Russian Armed Forces have been using kamikaze drones, which are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. Such UAVs provide an inexpensive and effective way to eliminate specific targets without risking the lives of servicemen.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers using Lancet drones to destroy two radar stations and a mobile communications station belonging to Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region.
"Professional and competent control of the Lancet allowed the drone operator to eliminate the enemy's radar station with a direct hit," the Defense Ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала