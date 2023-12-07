https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/watch-russian-paratroopers-destroy-ukrainian-radar-and-mobile-communications-stations-1115443655.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Radar and Mobile Communications Stations

Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Radar and Mobile Communications Stations

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers using Lancet drones to destroy two radar stations and a mobile communications station belonging to Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region.

2023-12-07T05:45+0000

2023-12-07T05:45+0000

2023-12-07T05:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

defense ministry

lancet

kherson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115444607_3:0:851:477_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf9dfa96a894c5e84c15c431bad8b58.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers using Lancet drones to destroy two radar stations and a mobile communications station belonging to Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region."Professional and competent control of the Lancet allowed the drone operator to eliminate the enemy's radar station with a direct hit," the Defense Ministry said.

russia

ukraine

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian radar stations Russian paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian radar stations 2023-12-07T05:45+0000 true PT0M51S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, dnepr river, russian paratroopers, lancet drones