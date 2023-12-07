https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/watch-russian-paratroopers-destroy-ukrainian-radar-and-mobile-communications-stations-1115443655.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Radar and Mobile Communications Stations
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Radar and Mobile Communications Stations
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers using Lancet drones to destroy two radar stations and a mobile communications station belonging to Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region.
2023-12-07T05:45+0000
2023-12-07T05:45+0000
2023-12-07T05:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
defense ministry
lancet
kherson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115444607_3:0:851:477_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf9dfa96a894c5e84c15c431bad8b58.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers using Lancet drones to destroy two radar stations and a mobile communications station belonging to Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region."Professional and competent control of the Lancet allowed the drone operator to eliminate the enemy's radar station with a direct hit," the Defense Ministry said.
russia
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115444607_109:0:745:477_1920x0_80_0_0_a784d66620f83dcef678466c74dd7b5e.jpg
Russian paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian radar stations
Russian paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian radar stations
2023-12-07T05:45+0000
true
PT0M51S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, dnepr river, russian paratroopers, lancet drones
russian defense ministry, dnepr river, russian paratroopers, lancet drones
Watch Russian Paratroopers Destroy Ukrainian Radar and Mobile Communications Stations
The Russian Armed Forces have been using kamikaze drones, which are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. Such UAVs provide an inexpensive and effective way to eliminate specific targets without risking the lives of servicemen.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers using Lancet drones to destroy
two radar stations and a mobile communications station belonging to Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region.
"Professional and competent control of the Lancet allowed the drone operator to eliminate the enemy's radar station with a direct hit," the Defense Ministry said.