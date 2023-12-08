https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/germanys-budget-deadlock-propels-finance-minister-to-shadow-chancellor-status-1115473614.html

Germany's Budget Deadlock Propels Finance Minister to Shadow Chancellor Status

Germany's Budget Deadlock Propels Finance Minister to Shadow Chancellor Status

As the year-end deadline on budget agreement looms, the head of the German finance ministry is projected to assume the role of the shadow chancellor. This raises concerns about Chancellor Scholz's incompetence amid his country's economic problems and public dissatisfaction.

According to a media report on December 7, Germany's failure to finalize its 2024 budget has unexpectedly thrust Finance Minister Christian Lindner into a potentially powerful role within German politics.The deadlock over the budget has resulted in Lindner's ministry gaining significant control over public funds. This has effectively made him the de facto power behind the throne, overshadowing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.This development is a result of the ongoing discussions between Chancellor Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck, and Lindner, which have not yet been resolved. As the year-end deadline looms, a temporary budget management system has been enacted. Under it, Lindner now holds significant authority in determining funding for ministry projects, including vital initiatives such as the basic allowance for children. However, it is important to note that state obligations, such as salaries, pensions, and benefits, remain unaffected.Observers are now speculating about Lindner's potential to exploit this situation, although it is unlikely that he will fully leverage such power. Such a move is expected to be counteracted by Scholz, who would likely use his authority as Chancellor to maintain stability within the coalition government.Nonetheless, this situation has raised questions about Scholz's competence to lead. His inability to secure a timely budget agreement is seen as indicative of more significant issues. A news outlet highlighted Germany's predicament of choosing between financial aid to Ukraine and supporting its economy amid a freeze in government spending.Adding to the Chancellor's challenges, a recent poll published by Focus on November 22 revealed that nearly 66 percent of Germans think Scholz is incapable of handling the country’s economic crisis, with 46 percent calling for new elections. Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, has also expressed concerns over the government's efficacy under Scholz, hinting at the need for a change in leadership.

