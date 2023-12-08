https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/illegal-crossings-along-southern-us-border-hit-daily-record-of-12000---reports-1115478441.html
Illegal Crossings Along Southern US Border Hit Daily Record of 12,000 - Reports
The ongoing migrant crisis at the US southern border has hit an all-time record for daily encounters, with over 12,000 undocumented migrants detained while attempting to cross the US-Mexican border unlawfully, US media reported on Friday.
The record was smashed on Tuesday, the report said. Of the total, over 10,000 people were attempting to sneak into US territory between ports of entry. This comes after the recent record in weekly encounters set in the US state of Arizona, where a total of 17,500 undocumented migrants were apprehended at the border, according to the report. These numbers show that the migrant crisis has worsened despite the efforts of the Biden administration, the news channel reported. In mid-November, the Republican Party said it would refuse to back another round of military aid to Ukraine unless the migration problem on the US's southern border was addressed. In October, over 240,000 people attempted to cross the US southern border unlawfully, the news channel reported, while in September more than 260,000 cases of illegal crossings were registered. In the same month, the US Customs and Border Protection released data showing that some 2.4 million undocumented migrants were intercepted on the US southern border this fiscal year, which is calculated from October 2022 to September 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ongoing migrant crisis at the US southern border has hit an all-time record for daily encounters, with over 12,000 undocumented migrants detained while attempting to cross the US-Mexican border unlawfully, Fox News reported on Friday.
The record was smashed on Tuesday, the report said. Of the total, over 10,000 people were attempting to sneak into US territory between ports of entry.
This comes after the recent record in weekly encounters set in the US state of Arizona, where a total of 17,500 undocumented migrants were apprehended at the border
, according to the report. These numbers show that the migrant crisis has worsened despite the efforts of the Biden administration, the news channel reported.
In mid-November, the Republican Party said it would refuse to back another round of military aid to Ukraine unless the migration problem on the US's southern border was addressed.
In October, over 240,000 people attempted to cross the US southern border
unlawfully, the news channel reported, while in September more than 260,000 cases of illegal crossings were registered. In the same month, the US Customs and Border Protection released data showing that some 2.4 million undocumented migrants were intercepted on the US southern border this fiscal year, which is calculated from October 2022 to September 2023.