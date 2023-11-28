https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/border-security-funds-should-not-be-tied-with-money-for-losing-ukraine--rep--1115249842.html

US Border Security Funds Should Not Be Tied With Money for 'Losing Ukraine' – Rep

US Border Security Funds Should Not Be Tied With Money for 'Losing Ukraine' – Rep

Settling the raging US border crisis should not be tied to channeling further funding “for the losing war in Ukraine,” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). emphasized on X social media platform.

Settling the raging US border crisis should not be tied to channeling further funding for "losing Ukraine,” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) emphasized on social media.Slamming the southern border as the “worst national security crisis in US history,” the Republican firebrand pointed out that “Ukraine is NOT the 51st state,” and Americans do not support continuous funding for the Kiev regime.As for the US-Mexico border, struggling with a huge influx of migrants under the Biden administration, the congresswoman pointed to the H.R. 2 Secure the Border Act, already passed by the GOP-controlled House. Referencing it as the “strongest border bill in history,” the polictician deplored the fact that the Senate “won’t pass it, and the WH won’t sign it or enact it.”The Republican, known sometimes simply by her initials MTG, concluded the post by reiterating that any pairing of US border security with additional billions for Ukraine was “a slap in the face to the American people.”Marjorie Taylor Greene has consistently argued that instead of bankrolling Ukraine, American taxpayer money would be better spent on solving some of the problems that have plagued the country with Joe Biden at the helm. One of these has been the US border crisis. More than 10 million people may have illegally entered the United States since President Joe Biden took the reins in January 2021, Center Square, a US conservative website, revealed in October. Republicans have pummeled President Joe Biden's border policy since the beginning of his tenure, when he wasted no time issuing immigration-related executive orders. The Democrat effectively gutted many of his predecessor Donald Trump's strict migration policies, including halting construction of the Republican's signature border wall project, although he has since done a U-turn on that. The result was that the country's border has been flooded with illegal migrants, leaving border services swamped, border towns overrun, and budget coffers strained.The burning border issue adds to the plummeting approval numbers of President Joe Biden, who has his eyes set on a reelection effort in 2024. Biden's approval rating has sunk to its lowest level, reaching 40%, a US media poll showed in November. In addition, for the first time in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between Biden and former POTUS Trump in a NBC News poll, the latter was ahead of Biden and received the support of 46% of respondents, while 44% supported the incumbent president.As for funding Ukraine, every time the Biden administration signed off on yet another package of military assistance worth billions, Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that Washington was dragging the US into an unwanted war with Russia. One of a growing chorus of Republicans opposed to how the Biden administration has been bankrolling the regime in Kiev, MTG has repeatedly told constituents that Ukraine “is not even a NATO member nation.” The Republican politician also point out that the Americans were being blatantly “lied” to.Indeed, the Ukraine counteroffensive has failed, turning into a meat grinder, and leaving President Volodymyr Zelensky with a growing human toll and destroyed NATO weaponry increasingly littering the battlefront. Furthermore, "Ukraine fatigue" creeping across both the US and Europe is throwing into question further Western funding for the proxy war against Russia.A US government shutdown was narrowly averted when Biden signed another stopgap spending bill into law shortly before the funding deadline expired on November 17. The legislation funds separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2 in a so-called "laddered" approach. However, it does not include Biden’s funding requests for Ukraine and Israel. It should be noted that House Speaker Mike Johnson has consistently maintained that funding for Israel, which is fighting Hamas in the latest Middle East conflagration, and for Ukraine should be kept separate.While Washington persists in fanning the flames of the Ukraine conflict, Russia is building its policy in accordance with the realities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

