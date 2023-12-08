International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 1,560 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week- MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 1,560 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week- MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 1,560 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 19 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and 18 attacks in the Donetsk direction. Kiev has also lost nearly 1,500 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, nearly 900 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, up to 350 soldiers in the Kherson direction and up to 260 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction. The Russian forces have also captured 12 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the statement read.
Ukraine Loses Over 1,560 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week- MoD

13:02 GMT 08.12.2023

13:02 GMT 08.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,560 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 19 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and 18 attacks in the Donetsk direction.
“The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to more than 1,560 military personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 17 vehicles and 22 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost nearly 1,500 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, nearly 900 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, up to 350 soldiers in the Kherson direction and up to 260 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction.
Ukraine Running Out of Pro Soldiers as Draft-Eligible Men Flee
World
Ukraine Running Out of Pro Soldiers as Draft-Eligible Men Flee
12:46 GMT
The Russian forces have also captured 12 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the statement read.
