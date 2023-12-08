https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/ukraine-loses-over-1560-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week--mod-1115478835.html
Ukraine Loses Over 1,560 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week- MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 1,560 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week- MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 1,560 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2023-12-08T13:02+0000
2023-12-08T13:02+0000
2023-12-08T13:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
russian defense ministry
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061458_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_55abda10b18806e1643519f9ba8dd3a4.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 19 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and 18 attacks in the Donetsk direction. Kiev has also lost nearly 1,500 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, nearly 900 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, up to 350 soldiers in the Kherson direction and up to 260 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction. The Russian forces have also captured 12 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/ukraine-running-out-of-pro-soldiers-as-draft-eligible-men-flee-1115474633.html
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061458_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_012af6a05e652d9246652b945c744c44.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses
Ukraine Loses Over 1,560 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week- MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,560 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 19 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and 18 attacks in the Donetsk direction.
“The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to more than 1,560 military personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 17 vehicles and 22 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost
nearly 1,500 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, nearly 900 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, up to 350 soldiers in the Kherson direction and up to 260 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction.
The Russian forces have also captured 12 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the statement read.