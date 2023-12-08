https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/ukraine-loses-over-1560-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week--mod-1115478835.html

Ukraine Loses Over 1,560 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week- MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 1,560 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 19 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and 18 attacks in the Donetsk direction. Kiev has also lost nearly 1,500 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, nearly 900 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, up to 350 soldiers in the Kherson direction and up to 260 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction. The Russian forces have also captured 12 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the statement read.

