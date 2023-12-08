US Embassy in Baghdad Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

International
The vicinity of the US embassy in the specially protected Green Zone in the center of Baghdad came under rocket fire, a source in the Iraqi security forces told local media.
The wave of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following an attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants in October, as well as an increase in incidents involving US warships in the Red Sea.
04:19 GMT 08.12.2023
Subscribe
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday that sixty-six US military personnel have been injured in a spree of attacks on bases in Iraq and Syria.
The vicinity of the US embassy in the specially protected Green Zone in the center of Baghdad came under rocket fire, a source in the Iraqi security forces told local media.
The source said explosions were heard near the embassy.
"Explosions were heard near the US embassy in Baghdad and alarm sirens were activated inside the building. According to preliminary information, several rockets were fired in the vicinity of the embassy," the source said.
The wave of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following an attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants in October, as well as an increase in incidents involving US warships in the Red Sea.
