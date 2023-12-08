https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-embassy-in-baghdad-comes-under-missile-fire---reports-1115470816.html

US Embassy in Baghdad Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

US Embassy in Baghdad Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

The vicinity of the US embassy in the specially protected Green Zone in the center of Baghdad came under rocket fire, a source in the Iraqi security forces told local media.

2023-12-08T04:19+0000

2023-12-08T04:19+0000

2023-12-08T04:19+0000

world

baghdad

iraq

us

syria

us embassy

pentagon

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083314460_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_576d7aaae4e9a410b835f69856045756.jpg

The vicinity of the US embassy in the specially protected Green Zone in the center of Baghdad came under rocket fire, a source in the Iraqi security forces told local media.The source said explosions were heard near the embassy.The wave of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following an attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants in October, as well as an increase in incidents involving US warships in the Red Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/shia-militant-groups-announce-another-attack-on-us-base-in-western-iraq-1115421792.html

baghdad

iraq

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us embassy, green zone in the center of baghdad, rocket fire