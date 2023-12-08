https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-judge-approves-settlement-that-bars-separation-of-migrant-families-on-southern-border-1115490889.html

US Judge Approves Settlement That Bars Separation of Migrant Families on Southern Border

US Judge Approves Settlement That Bars Separation of Migrant Families on Southern Border

A US judge approved a settlement that bars US officials from separating migrant families that illegally cross the US southern border, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release.

2023-12-08T23:54+0000

2023-12-08T23:54+0000

2023-12-08T23:58+0000

americas

immigration policy

us

american civil liberties union (aclu)

us-mexico border

illegal migration

illegal immigrants

migrants

illegal migrants

zero-tolerance policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110103901_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_19989d41af9aa264b306934a5f1d178d.jpg

"A federal court has approved a historic settlement involving the American Civil Liberties Union’s years-long lawsuit on behalf of thousands of traumatized children and parents who were forcibly torn from each other under the Trump administration’s illegal zero-tolerance practice of separating families at the border," the release said on Friday. The US government is barred from re-enacting the zero-tolerance policy over the next eight years, the release said, adding that the settlement takes effect on December 11. According to the ACLU, the settlement also offers aid to an estimated 4,500-5,000 children and their parents. The US government, the release said, will continue to identify families that were separated, fund their reunification in the United States, and provide a pathway for them to seek asylum in the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/it-is-broken-us-politics-use-border-policies-as-bait-in-spending-bill-battle---analysis-1115468989.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

border crisis, us border crisis, us-mexico relations, illegal migrants, illegal migration, influx of migrants, deteriorating migration situation, migration situation, immigration policy, us-mexico border, illegal immigrants, us-mexico relations, border crossings, zero-tolerance policy