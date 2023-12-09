https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/fda-approves-cure-for-sickle-cell-disease-in-landmark-decision--1115491616.html

FDA Approves Cure for Sickle Cell Disease in Landmark Decision

FDA Approves Cure for Sickle Cell Disease in Landmark Decision

The treatment will help those suffering from the most severe form of sickle cell disease (SCD), an illness that disproportionately affects people of African, Middle Eastern and Indian descent.

2023-12-09T03:32+0000

2023-12-09T03:32+0000

2023-12-09T03:32+0000

beyond politics

health

sickle cell

medicine

national institutes of health (nih)

crispr

science & tech

blood cells

us centers for disease control (cdc)

food and drug administration (fda)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/09/1115491461_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_5a743feefb6317bf3c23ddb41b80da05.jpg

On Friday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first gene-editing treatment for human illness in a landmark decision. The treatment will help those suffering from the most severe form of sickle cell disease (SCD), an illness that disproportionately affects people of African, Middle Eastern and Indian descent."Gene therapy holds the promise of delivering more targeted and effective treatments, especially for individuals with rare diseases where the current treatment options are limited."The treatment, called Casgevy, comes from the Boston-based companies Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR (which stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) is a form of technology that allows research scientists to selectively modify the DNA of living organisms, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). CRISPR won its inventors the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2020.In treating SCD, doctors remove cells from a patient’s bone marrow, edit a gene with CRISPR technology, and then infuse billions of the modified cells back into the patient. Those edited cells then produce fetal hemoglobin, which restores the normal function of red blood cells. Casgevy, which is intended to be a one-time treatment, removes the need for a marrow donor.Sickle cell disease can cause life-threatening health problems that include: painful swelling, severe anemia, acute chest syndrome, and strokes, according to NIH. Unpredictable attacks of pain are also common and the disease can cause damage to vital organs. But after tests were completed, 29 subjects said the treatment had resolved their pain crises for at least 18 months.While the treatment is being hailed as a groundbreaking effort in treating SCD, it comes with a hefty price tag; costing $2.2 million per patient for its wholesale price. In addition to that, many hospitals are not well equipped to administer the treatment, and many patients will find the treatment to be physically and logistically challenging. And although it is technically a one-time treatment, it can actually take months of steps before a patient is able to get their modified stem cells.The NIH, as well as a center at Berkeley, are attempting to make gene-editing treatments easier to administer as well as more affordable. The companies that have created the treatments are also reportedly working with insurers in order to cover the cost of the procedure.Sufficient research must also be done to spot the “off-target” effects of the treatment which is what occurs when the gene-editing tool accidentally makes cuts to other stretches of DNA. But it may take time before experts are aware of the treatment’s long-term effects, as the trial has only been running for two years. The companies are planning to keep track of all the treated patients for 15 years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/have-scientists-uncovered-the-secret-to-living-beyond-100-1114101246.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/scientists-develop-hedge-hyssop-extract-for-advanced-cancer-treatment-1114322155.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

health, medicine, sickle cell disease, scd, food and drug administration, fda, medicine trial, science, technology