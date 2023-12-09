https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/polish-media-debunks-zelensky-narrative-that-ukraine-is-fighting-for-wests-freedom-1115500113.html

Polish Media Debunks Zelensky Narrative That Ukraine is Fighting for West's Freedom

Ukraine’s president and his ministers have spent nearly two years parroting the line that Kiev is fighting for the West’s freedom, and that if Russia is allowed to win, it will attack other European countries. But some Poles no longer buy these claims.

Kiev’s “cunning propaganda” suggesting that a Russian victory in Ukraine will inevitably be followed up with attacks on NATO countries are little more than a form of “demagoguery” and “blackmail” completely detached from reality. That’s according to an editorial published in Polish politics journal Mysl Polska.“An Estonian military officer has formulated the following thesis: that ‘there are only two options: either Ukraine will win, or there will be World War III’. This ridiculous proposition is probably shared by a large part of Ukraine’s supporters in our country,” the alternative conservative media outlet wrote, pointing to efforts by some actors to convince the public “that a Ukrainian defeat will mean we will definitely be attacked by Russia.”The reality is the exact opposition, and “there is no country in Europe that should be more interested in ending the war than Poland, which will be the first to face the consequences if the military situation escalates. Poland should be among the first countries to demand an end to this war, just like the Hungarians are doing. However, no political force in our country will dare to formulate such a demand... Why? Because the dogma of ‘fighting to the end’ continues to applies. The fact that it means ‘to the last Ukrainian’ is something no one in Poland cares about.”Kiev leaders and their supporters in the West have said repeatedly over the past 20+ monhts that the proxy war against Russia is in Ukraine is actually a “fight for the West’s freedom,” with now ex-defense minister Oleksii Reznikov suggesting earlier this year that Kiev was “eliminating” the “threat” posed by Russia to the Western bloc. “We are carrying out NATO’s mission today. They aren’t shedding their blood. We’re shedding ours. That’s why they’re required to supply us with weapons,” he said, adding that Kiev was “defending the entire civilized world, the entire West” from the Russians.Russian officials have indicated repeatedly over the past year and a half that there would be no proxy war in Ukraine today if Kiev took steps to end the Donbass crisis, and if the US and its allies refrained from crossing Russia’s red lines by trying to pull Ukraine into NATO.

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

