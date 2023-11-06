https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/polish-general-accuses-ukraines-zaluzhnyi-of-treason-over-stalemate-jab-1114766026.html

Polish General Accuses Ukraine’s Zaluzhnyi of Treason Over ‘Stalemate’ Jab

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi sparked “panic” in the Western political establishment and started a row with President Zelensky last week after admitting to a major Western news magazine that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had hit a brick wall and that “NATO textbooks” had done little to help.

Senior Polish General Waldemar Skrzypczak has attacked his Ukrainian counterpart Valerii Zaluzhnyi over the latter’s forthright comments about the state of Ukraine’s NATO-backed offensive, accusing him of deliberate “sabotage” and suggesting his decisions as commander constitute a “crime.”Ukraine, at this point, has no other option but to join negotiations to end the crisis, although “it’s difficult to say at the moment under what conditions,” Skrzypczak suggested.“The fundamental issue is whether the talks – if they take place, will occur with the troops in the same positions as they are now,” the senior Polish military commander said.Reserve colonel Maciej Matysiak echoed Skrzypczak’s sentiments on the importance of Zaluzhnyi’s comments, but challenged him on how much responsibility the Ukrainian top commander personally carries for the counteroffensive’s failure.Matysiak believes Zaluzhnyi’s admission essentially constitutes a cry for help – an admission that Ukraine “cannot cope on its own,” and doesn’t have the manpower or resources to defeat Russia, nor survive without the West’s assistance.“This is a message to the West, consistent with those of Lloyd Austin, Joe Biden and Jens Stoltenberg, that we need to help Ukraine and cannot retreat. Zaluzhnyi is saying directly: you must give us the most modern equipment, including aviation, and plenty of it. The context of his comments also indicates that the West may have to consider providing troops to operate the equipment, because Ukraine does not have the capacity to fully service it,” Matysiak said. The officer did not elaborate on the dangers of doing so.Skrzypczak agreed that the Ukrainian top commander’s comments may be meant as a warning to the West, and an attempt to mobilize additional support for Kiev, but believes the call comes too little, too late.The Polish officers’ somber assessment comes in the wake of Zaluzhnyi’s bombshell interview with and op-ed piece for a British business magazine in which he confirmed that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had failed and that the conflict with Russia had reach a “stalemate.” Zaluzhnyi complained that Ukrainian troops had been heavily mauled on Russian minefields, and said that NATO equipment had been destroyed by Russian artillery and drones, forcing him to urge commanders to dig out an old Soviet textbook from 1941 with advice on how to breach fortified defense lines.“Before I got even halfway through it, I realized this is exactly where we are because just like then, the level of our technological development today has put both us and our enemies in a stupor,” Zaluzhnyi suggested, characterizing the crisis as a "stalemate" thanks to the prevalence of drones, artillery, sensors capable of immediately detecting concentrations of forces, and other tools of modern warfare which have blocked the ability to advance.Zaluzhnyi pinned his last hopes on Ukraine’s Western patrons, urging them to send even more advanced weapons systems to Kiev, including the latest drone designs, electronic warfare systems, anti-artillery weapons, and robotic demining equipment. Even then, he emphasized, Ukraine will continue to be at a disadvantage thanks to Russia’s superior manpower.The commander’s comments sparked outrage Kiev, with Zelensky administration deputy chief of staff Ihor Zhovkva asking Zaluzhnyi to keep his mouth shut, and highlighting the “panic” he has experienced in phone calls with Western officials asking Kiev whether Zaluzhnyi’s assessment was correct.President Zelensky dismissed Zaluzhnyi’s pessimistic appraisal of the situation on the front on Saturday, assuring that the conflict was not “a stalemate,” and that new Western weapons promised to Kiev, including F-16 fighter jets, could still turn the situation around.Zelensky also fired Special Operations Forces commander Viktor Khorenko, with the presidential order coming down on the recommendation of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, not Zaluzhnyi, according to Ukrainian media reports.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov agreed with the sentiment that the Ukrainian conflict was not a “stalemate,” saying that Russia will continue “to conduct the special military operation” and that “all the objectives must be reached.” He added that the sooner Kiev understands that there is no chance of success on the battlefield, the sooner the prospects for resolving the crisis will become a reality.

