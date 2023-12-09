https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/putin-congratulates-rossiya-segodnya-on-agencys-10th-anniversary-1115492215.html

Putin Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Agency's 10th Anniversary

Putin Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Agency's 10th Anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the staff of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group on its 10th anniversary, noting that it unites a large and cohesive team of talented professionals who provide timely and reliable coverage of events in the country and the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the staff of the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group on its 10th anniversary, noting that it unites a large and cohesive team of talented professionals who provide timely and reliable coverage of events in the country and the world.The president expressed confidence that the media group "will continue to raise the bar for the quality of its work and maintain its position as one of the recognized leaders of the domestic and international information space."The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites Russian-language information resources: RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.One of the main products of the media group is news feeds in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's largest producer of information products aimed at international audiences, the business community, government agencies, and the widest range of users.

