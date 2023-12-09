https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/putin-congratulates-rossiya-segodnya-on-agencys-10th-anniversary-1115492215.html
Putin Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Agency's 10th Anniversary
The president expressed confidence that the media group "will continue to raise the bar for the quality of its work and maintain its position as one of the recognized leaders of the domestic and international information space."The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites Russian-language information resources: RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.One of the main products of the media group is news feeds in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's largest producer of information products aimed at international audiences, the business community, government agencies, and the widest range of users.
04:38 GMT 09.12.2023 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 09.12.2023)
Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, was established on December 9, 2013.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the staff of the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group
on its 10th anniversary, noting that it unites a large and cohesive team of talented professionals who provide timely and reliable coverage of events in the country and the world.
"It is gratifying that you are worthily continuing the creative traditions of your predecessors - famous journalists, correspondents, editors, translators, publicists. You generously share your experience and knowledge with young employees," the congratulatory telegram read.
The president expressed confidence that the media group "will continue to raise the bar for the quality of its work and maintain its position as one of the recognized leaders of the domestic and international information space."
The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites Russian-language information resources: RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.
One of the main products of the media group is news feeds in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's largest producer of information products aimed at international audiences, the business community, government agencies, and the widest range of users.