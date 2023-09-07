https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-says-monitors-detention-of-sputnik-armenia-columnist-1113186219.html

Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Says Monitors Detention of Sputnik Armenia Columnist

The Rossiya Segodnya international media group reported on Thursday that it is monitoring the situation with the detention of Sputnik Armenia columnist Ashot Gevorgyan and expects that an unbiased investigation will be conducted into the matter.

Earlier in the day, head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, said that pro-Russian blogger Mikael Badalyan had gone missing in the Armenian city of Goris. Later, Sputnik Armenia reported that the blogger was detained together with the agency's columnist Ashot Gevorgyan by the Armenian Investigative Committee. The latter stated that the journalists were arrested as part of an illegal firearms trafficking case. Possible provocations aimed at undermining the friendship between the peoples of Russia and Armenia should be stopped immediately, the statement read.

