Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Ammunition Production Facilities

The Russian military launched a joint strike on the places of production of the Ukrainian Armed Forces projectiles for MLRS, the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian military launched a combined strike on Ukrainian production sites for MLRS artillery, the Defense Ministry said.The ministry added that all the objectives were accomplished and the designated sites were hit.

