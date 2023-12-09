International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Ammunition Production Facilities
The Russian military launched a joint strike on the places of production of the Ukrainian Armed Forces projectiles for MLRS, the Defense Ministry said.
The Russian military launched a combined strike on Ukrainian production sites for MLRS artillery, the Defense Ministry said.The ministry added that all the objectives were accomplished and the designated sites were hit.
13:18 GMT 09.12.2023
Loading cruise missiles onto Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bomber. File photo
Loading cruise missiles onto Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bomber. File photo
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defense
The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike the positions of Ukrainian troops and ammunition production sites with precision weapons.
The Russian military launched a combined strike on Ukrainian production sites for MLRS artillery, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike with long-range airborne precision-guided weapons on the production sites of ammunition for 'Olha' and 'Grad' multiple launch rocket systems, and 'Grom' operational-tactical missiles," the ministry said.

The ministry added that all the objectives were accomplished and the designated sites were hit.
