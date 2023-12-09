https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-ammunition-production-facilities-1115498498.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Ammunition Production Facilities
The Russian military launched a joint strike on the places of production of the Ukrainian Armed Forces projectiles for MLRS, the Defense Ministry said.
The Russian military launched a combined strike on Ukrainian production sites for MLRS artillery, the Defense Ministry said.The ministry added that all the objectives were accomplished and the designated sites were hit.
The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike the positions of Ukrainian troops and ammunition production sites with precision weapons.
The Russian military
launched a combined strike on Ukrainian production sites for MLRS artillery, the Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike with long-range airborne precision-guided weapons on the production sites of ammunition for 'Olha' and 'Grad' multiple launch rocket systems, and 'Grom' operational-tactical missiles," the ministry said.
The ministry added that all the objectives were accomplished and the designated sites were hit.