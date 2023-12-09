https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/russian-pm-mishustin-congratulates-rossiya-segodnya-agency-on-its-10th-anniversary--1115492843.html
Russian PM Mishustin Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya Agency on Its 10th Anniversary
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated the staff of the Rossiya Segodnya media group on its 10th anniversary and wished them "new creative ideas, more successes and victories, good health and happiness".
The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites the Russian-language information resources RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.One of the main products of the media group is news feeds in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's largest producer of information products aimed at international audiences, the business community, government agencies, and the widest range of users.
Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, was established on December 9, 2013.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated the staff of the Rossiya Segodnya media group on its 10th anniversary
and wished them "new creative ideas, more successes and victories, good health and happiness."
The prime minister emphasized that the media group "confidently occupies leading positions and sets high journalistic standards in the media space of our country and beyond its borders," and that its news resources working around the clock "in dozens of languages provide a wide audience of readers and listeners with reliable and objective information about the most important events in the world."
"Rossiya Segodnya is a professional team of editors, publicists, columnists, correspondents and cameramen whose materials are read and heard by hundreds of thousands of people every day. Its programs present a variety of opinions, which helps viewers draw their own conclusions," Mishustin said. "More than a hundred international partners, including agencies, TV channels and universities, take part in the media group's large-scale projects. The use of the most advanced technologies makes it possible to produce high-quality and in-demand content in various modern formats - social networks and mobile applications."
The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites the Russian-language information resources RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.
One of the main products of the media group is news feeds in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's largest producer of information products aimed at international audiences, the business community, government agencies, and the widest range of users.