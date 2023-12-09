https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/us-opposition-to-ukraine-aid-grows-amid-heavy-losses-of-western-equipment---reports-1115493993.html
The US does not want to help Ukraine because of the huge losses of Western equipment and the outcome of the counteroffensive, writes Military Watch Magazine.
A growing number of voices in the US do not want to help Ukraine because of the huge losses of Western equipment and the outcome of the counteroffensive, Military Watch Magazine writes.The article points out that cutting off aid could completely undermine not only Kiev's ability to sustain military operations, but also the Ukrainian state's ability to perform even the most basic functions.According to the article, Russia is seizing more and more trophy samples of Western equipment, while the Ukrainian Army is just leaving them on the battlefield.In addition, there are fears in the US about the reputation of the best American tank, the M1 Abrams, according to the article.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev sent into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties.
07:30 GMT 09.12.2023 (Updated: 07:31 GMT 09.12.2023)
Ukraine’s counteroffensive began on June 4, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces have failed to make significant gains in any direction. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said, the "counteroffensive" turned out to be a failure.
A growing number of voices in the US do not want to help Ukraine because of the huge losses of Western equipment and the outcome of the counteroffensive, Military Watch Magazine writes.
"The scale of losses suffered by Ukraine and the increasingly widely recognized failure of its offensive operations have played an important role in increasing resistance in the United States to supplying arms to the Ukrainian armed forces," the publication said.
The article points out that cutting off aid could completely undermine not only Kiev's ability to sustain military operations, but also the Ukrainian state's ability to perform even the most basic functions.
According to the article, Russia is seizing more and more trophy samples of Western equipment, while the Ukrainian Army is just leaving them on the battlefield.
In addition, there are fears in the US about the reputation of the best American tank, the M1 Abrams
, according to the article.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive
began on June 4. Kiev sent into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties.