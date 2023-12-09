https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/us-opposition-to-ukraine-aid-grows-amid-heavy-losses-of-western-equipment---reports-1115493993.html

US Opposition to Ukraine Aid Grows Amid Heavy Losses of Western Equipment - Reports

US Opposition to Ukraine Aid Grows Amid Heavy Losses of Western Equipment - Reports

The US does not want to help Ukraine because of the huge losses of Western equipment and the outcome of the counteroffensive, writes Military Watch Magazine.

2023-12-09T07:30+0000

2023-12-09T07:30+0000

2023-12-09T07:31+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kiev

nato

us

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_0:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1b111f385726f291c6993920bdfecb.jpg

A growing number of voices in the US do not want to help Ukraine because of the huge losses of Western equipment and the outcome of the counteroffensive, Military Watch Magazine writes.The article points out that cutting off aid could completely undermine not only Kiev's ability to sustain military operations, but also the Ukrainian state's ability to perform even the most basic functions.According to the article, Russia is seizing more and more trophy samples of Western equipment, while the Ukrainian Army is just leaving them on the battlefield.In addition, there are fears in the US about the reputation of the best American tank, the M1 Abrams, according to the article.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev sent into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/west-doubts-ukraines-ability-to-conduct-major-counteroffensive-until-2025---reports-1115489267.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us opposes aid to ukraine, heavy losses, western equipment, counteroffensive