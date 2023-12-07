https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/counteroffensive-in-reverse-why-ukraine-is-using-nato-tanks-as-stationary-artillery-1115453051.html

Counteroffensive in Reverse? Why Ukraine is Using NATO Tanks as Stationary Artillery

Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to turn Ukraine into a fortress last week, implicitly admitting that Kiev’s counteroffensive had failed after spending a month arguing with his top commander’s characterization about it. In line with the shift in strategy, Ukraine plans to embue its NATO armor with a new role. But will this do any good?

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115452727_0:170:3040:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_c31ccf2ea689329f38da0def956b9002.jpg

Ukraine has begun using at least some of its German-made Leopard-series main battle tanks as makeshift artillery, digging the heavy armor deep into the ground and deploying it to target Russian infantry and infrastructure.“In other words, it’s not being used in the same way as during the counteroffensive,” a 25-year-old Ukrainian grunt named Ruslan told a Western news agency of the strategy in a piece seemingly pointing the finger at NATO for not giving Ukraine’s military more of their advanced main battle tanks.“It’s more efficient,” a company commander told the outlet of the new strategy. “The front has calmed down a little. Winter is coming. We won’t be advancing in force,” the commander assured.“It wasn’t really planned this way,” German media wrote in a separate recent piece on the Leopards’ new job. “Leopard 2A6 tanks delivered by Germany are being used to prevent the east of the country from falling further under Russian control,” the outlet reported, referring to Russia’s creeping advanced through Kharkov region – north of the defensive lines Ukrainian forces failed to crack this summer.President Zelensky announced a shift in Ukraine’s military strategy last week, pointing to a need to attract resources to build fortifications across the country, including in Ukrainian-occupied areas of Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, as well as Kharkov, Sumy, Chernigov, Kiev, Rovno and Volyn.“We wanted faster results. From that perspective, unfortunately, we did not achieve the desired results. And this is a fact,” Zelensky said, basically conceding to his top commander’s statements last month that the conflict had turned into a “stalemate,” that there would be no “deep and beautiful breakthrough,” and that the use of “NATO’s textbooks” to plan the offensive didn’t help much.Kiev’s summer counteroffensive marked its sixth-month anniversary on Monday, with Ukrainian forces capturing just a few dozen square kilometers’ worth of frontline territories directly in front of Russia’s defensive lines, but failed to pierce them. In exchange for these miniscule gains, Russia’s defense ministry recently estimated Ukrainian losses of over 125,000 troops and some 16,000 pieces of weaponry.Among the lost weapons were dozens of Leopard tanks delivered by Germany and other NATO countries, including older Leopard 1 models and the newest variants of the Leopard 2, Germany’s most modern main battle tank.What Does Using Tanks for Defense Say About Kiev’s Strategy?The tactic of using tanks for defensive purposes serves as another confirmation of the counteroffensive’s failure, and is unlikely to alter Russia’s overall strategy in any significant way, says retired Russian Army colonel and veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin.“Defense is when the tank is buried in the ground, with only its tower sticking out above it, serving as a weapon that fires at attackers and is well protected, including by the ground,” Litovkin told Sputnik. “But since the Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine were generally not the newest ones, they have relatively weak armor and guns which are not very powerful for defense.”In other words, the stationary tank strategy “will not help Ukraine in any way in military operations against Russia,” the observer said. “We will continue to strike them. Just as aircraft bombed these Ukrainian positions, they’ll continue to bomb them. A tank is, to put it mildly, a tin box. A strike from above by any bomb or cumulative projectile and that’s it – no more tank. The tank’s crew generally has difficulties seeing what’s happening around them. They need additional ‘eyes’ in the form of helicopters or unmanned aerial vehicles, so that they can see what’s happening around them.”Leopards are among the handful of modern Western main battle tank designs delivered to Ukraine ahead of its counteroffensive earlier this year, which also included smaller parties of British-made Challenger 2 tanks and American M1 Abrams (the latter beginning to arrive after it became clear that the counteroffensive had stalled).At the twilight of the Cold War in the 1980s and early 1990s, these chunky, electronics-filled Western tank designs were lionized as the perfect killers of Warsaw Pact armor. Such mythmaking continued all the way into the recent present, with Leopard maker Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger boasting in January that a Leopard 2-equipped army “can break through enemy lines and put an end to a long period of trench warfare,” and that “with the Leopard, soldiers can advance dozens of kilometers at a time.”Not even a year later, the German defense giant has been forced to eat its director’s words, with a sprinkling of reports going back to the summer indicating that Ukraine’s commanders were hesitant to deploy their heavy armor even at the height of the counteroffensive out of fears that they would be lost to Russian missiles, long-range artillery, anti-tank mines and drones.

