Attempts to Destroy Russia Doomed to Fail - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Putin gave a speech during Friday meeting with the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin, the footage was published in the Telegram channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday.
The West is trying to "crush" Russia, but they will never succeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We didn't interfere at first [in the situation in Donbas]. We thought it would calm down somehow. No. Then we had to start helping people... We concluded the Minsk agreements. We also said: ‘We are ready to fulfill them.’ We were working for that. No way. They said it publicly, both the former Chancellor of Germany and the former President of France said, ‘We did not think to fulfill them, we signed them only to prepare Ukraine for military action.’ And an attempt to push Russia back, to weaken it. And eventually crash it. They will never succeed. Never," Putin said.
Also speaking about October honoring of Nazi SS officer from World War II in the Canadian Parliament, Putin said that such actions show that West was ready to cooperate with anyone to harm Russia.
Kiev Has 'No Future'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the country's defense industry is gaining momentum, while Ukraine is running out of resources that are critical for any country's future.
"But they are running out [of resources], they have no base of their own. When there is no base of their own, no ideology of their own, no industry of their own, no money of their own, nothing of their own, then there is no future. And we have [all of it]," Putin stressed.
Although Russia is bolstering its defense industry, there is still room for improvement, Putin added.