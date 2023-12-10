International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/attempts-to-destroy-russia-doomed-to-fail---putin-1115510133.html
Attempts to Destroy Russia Doomed to Fail - Putin
Attempts to Destroy Russia Doomed to Fail - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Putin gave a speech during Friday meeting with the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin, the footage was published in the Telegram channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday.
2023-12-10T12:31+0000
2023-12-10T12:31+0000
russia
vladimir putin
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
russia-nato showdown
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111857692_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_4c56f2bcd465e5b6a2d0c0154292a68e.jpg
The West is trying to "crush" Russia, but they will never succeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Also speaking about October honoring of Nazi SS officer from World War II in the Canadian Parliament, Putin said that such actions show that West was ready to cooperate with anyone to harm Russia.Kiev Has 'No Future'Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the country's defense industry is gaining momentum, while Ukraine is running out of resources that are critical for any country's future.Although Russia is bolstering its defense industry, there is still room for improvement, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/putins-checkmate-how-russia-strategically-counters-western-economic-pressure-1115479548.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111857692_117:0:2846:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c92db37c11a260cb7366aeb04cb813.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown
russia, vladimir putin, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown

Attempts to Destroy Russia Doomed to Fail - Putin

12:31 GMT 10.12.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Putin gave a speech during Friday meeting with the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin, the footage was published in the Telegram channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday.
The West is trying to "crush" Russia, but they will never succeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We didn't interfere at first [in the situation in Donbas]. We thought it would calm down somehow. No. Then we had to start helping people... We concluded the Minsk agreements. We also said: ‘We are ready to fulfill them.’ We were working for that. No way. They said it publicly, both the former Chancellor of Germany and the former President of France said, ‘We did not think to fulfill them, we signed them only to prepare Ukraine for military action.’ And an attempt to push Russia back, to weaken it. And eventually crash it. They will never succeed. Never," Putin said.
Also speaking about October honoring of Nazi SS officer from World War II in the Canadian Parliament, Putin said that such actions show that West was ready to cooperate with anyone to harm Russia.
Russia's economy is outpacing other nations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2023
Economy
Putin's Checkmate: How Russia Strategically Counters Western Economic Pressure
8 December, 15:50 GMT

Kiev Has 'No Future'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the country's defense industry is gaining momentum, while Ukraine is running out of resources that are critical for any country's future.
"But they are running out [of resources], they have no base of their own. When there is no base of their own, no ideology of their own, no industry of their own, no money of their own, nothing of their own, then there is no future. And we have [all of it]," Putin stressed.
Although Russia is bolstering its defense industry, there is still room for improvement, Putin added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала