Attempts to Destroy Russia Doomed to Fail - Putin

"We didn't interfere at first [in the situation in Donbas]. We thought it would calm down somehow. No. Then we had to start helping people... We concluded the Minsk agreements. We also said: ‘We are ready to fulfill them.’ We were working for that. No way. They said it publicly, both the former Chancellor of Germany and the former President of France said, ‘We did not think to fulfill them, we signed them only to prepare Ukraine for military action.’ And an attempt to push Russia back, to weaken it. And eventually crash it. They will never succeed. Never," Putin said.