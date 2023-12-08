https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/putins-checkmate-how-russia-strategically-counters-western-economic-pressure-1115479548.html

Putin's Checkmate: How Russia Strategically Counters Western Economic Pressure

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's economic growth rates exceed those of all European Union (EU) countries. Sputnik's expert commentators analyzed Moscow's strengths.

Russia has confounded the West's sanctions strategy to outstrip Europe in economic growth, pundits say.Speaking at the plenary session of VTB Bank's investment forum "Russia Calling!", Putin highlighted that Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) had grown by 3.2% in the first 10 months of this year and is expected to reach 3.5% by the end of the year.When the United States and its European allies decided to impose sanctions on Moscow, commodity prices rose significantly, resulting in an increased trade deficit for those countries.However, she emphasized that "Russia is one of the world's leading producers of raw materials, including hydrocarbons, coal and even diamonds."Isela Valdez, a lecturer in economics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), also speaking to Sputnik, noted that although European countries were strong partners for Moscow before the Ukrainian crisis, they were not the only ones.According to Ibanez, Russia's strategic, commercial and economic link is China, a country with which it shares a common space in BRICS, the group of developing nations founded in 2009 that currently represents more than 31.5 percent of the world's GDP and 42 percent of its population.What will happen if the conflict in Ukraine drags on for even longer?Western countries will find themselves in an even more difficult position in 2024, as another conflict between Israel and Palestine has burst onto the geopolitical chessboard, Valdez warned.Ibanez noted that Russia has managed to build bridges and alliances with the Global South through BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — and these are platforms where Moscow could stand out.

