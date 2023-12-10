https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/biden-says-trump-becoming-president-threatens-us-democracy-1115507202.html

Biden Says Trump Becoming President Threatens US Democracy

Speaking at a Boston reception in Massachusetts earlier in the week, Biden said he was not sure he would be running in the 2024 presidential elections if Trump did not decide to campaign again.

US President Joe Biden said that former US President Donald Trump, who is running for the presidency in the country, posed a threat to democracy in the United States. "I believe, the future of American democracy is at stake. Literally, it all is at stake. Let me be clear. Donald Trump poses many threats to the country, from the right to choose to civil rights to voting rights to America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat Trump poses is to our democracy, because if we lose that, we lose everything," Biden said at a campaign reception in Los Angeles, his remarks were published by the White House on Saturday. On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal published a poll, according to which 53% of US voters said Biden's policies had hurt them personally, while 49% indicated the agenda of Trump had helped them during his time in office. The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Trump announced in November 2022 that he was entering the race for the presidency. In a number of polls, the former president, who dominates the Republican primary race, maintains a narrow lead over Biden.

