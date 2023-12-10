https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/putin-strengthens-relations-with-middle-eastern-powers-as-biden-flounders-1115504180.html

Putin Strengthens Relations with Middle Eastern Powers as Biden Flounders

Putin Strengthens Relations with Middle Eastern Powers as Biden Flounders

Biden, who campaigned on restoring global respect for the United States, has had little success in the highly important region.

2023-12-10T01:49+0000

2023-12-10T01:49+0000

2023-12-10T02:08+0000

analysis

joe biden

vladimir putin

ebrahim raisi

saudi arabia

fault lines

russia

us hegemony

multipolar world

us sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091309313_0:42:3000:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_c6794b9eaad3e10db12abd5fbf19005e.jpg

For US President Joe Biden, Middle Eastern countries are only "junior partners." That’s the consensus of countries throughout the region with regard to the United States, according to journalist Elijah Magnier who appeared on Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Saturday to discuss Biden’s troubled stewardship of US foreign policy.Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin had deepened ties with Middle Eastern powers simply by treating them as equals.Host Jamarl Thomas noted the Russian leader held a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for five hours during his visit to Moscow this week, a sign of their mutual respect and shared interest in building a multipolar world order. Putin stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in many areas.Tehran’s recent entry into the BRICS economic bloc should only strengthen the nation’s ties to Russia in the years to come. But Iran isn’t the only Middle Eastern country moving closer to Moscow.Magnier noted that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two of the United States’ strongest allies in the region, have refused to condemn Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. Along with other global powers, the countries also resisted calls to join America in sanctioning Russia, meaning US policy intended to isolate Moscow has only contributed to destroying US credibility in the Middle East.Russia’s importance in the global order and respect for others’ sovereignty means they are able to play a mediating role few other countries can play according to Magnier, making them a much more attractive partner than the United States.In the meantime Biden has floundered in the Middle East as attempts to convince Saudi Arabia to produce more oil have instead led to the country decreasing output. Surprisingly, a president who campaigned on foreign policy experience as a strength has only worsened US relations in the key region. Rather than expanding US influence in the Middle East, Thomas says Biden has only served as a symbol of US hubris and arrogance.The discussion can be viewed in full here, starting at 32:00.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/closer-iran-russia-ties-better-for-both-amid-transition-to-new-world-order-1115451220.html

saudi arabia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

western arrogance, western influence, western interference, multipolar, multipolar world, polycentric world, russia-related sanctions, deterrence, deter russia, defeat russia, russia in the middle east, us fails, us hegemony