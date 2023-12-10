https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/death-toll-in-gaza-strip-from-israeli-strikes-reaches-to-almost-18000-1115514612.html
Death Toll in Gaza Strip From Israeli Strikes Amounts to Almost 18,000
The death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 17,997 people since October 7, with over 49,000 people injured, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qudra stated on Sunday.
"The number of Gaza Strip residents killed due to Israel's aggression since October 7 has risen to 17,997, with 49,290 injured," Qudra told a press conference. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired last week.
21:06 GMT 10.12.2023 (Updated: 21:07 GMT 10.12.2023)
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 17,997 people since October 7, with over 49,000 people injured, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qudra stated on Sunday.