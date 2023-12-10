https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/idf-says-hits-3500-hamas-targets-in-gaza-strip-since-end-of-ceasefire-1115514468.html

IDF Says Hits 3,500 Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip Since End of Ceasefire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it had struck over 3,500 targets of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the end of ceasefire earlier in the month.

"Since Hamas violated the operational pause and the IDF resumed combat, the IAF [Israel Air Force] has struck over 3,500 terror targets in the Gaza Strip... Since the beginning of the war, over 22,000 terror targets have been struck in the Gaza Strip," the IDF wrote on Telegram. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.

