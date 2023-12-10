https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/palestinian-pm-calls-for-sanctioning-israel-holding-us-accountable-1115512960.html
Palestinian PM Calls for Sanctioning Israel, Holding US Accountable
"If Israel is above international law, I think Israel should be put on sanctions. Israel should not be allowed to continue violating international humanitarian law, international law [and] the United Nations resolutions … For the United States to block a United Nations Security [Council] resolution, one should hold the Americans responsible [for supporting Israel's violence] in Gaza and in the West Bank," he said at the Doha Forum. Israel, as an "occupying power," is responsible for providing Palestinians with electricity, water, food and medical supplies, Shtayyeh said, describing Israel's total blockade of the enclave as a criminal act. At the same time, the International Criminal Court has been delaying investigations into Israeli violations and crimes against Palestinians, despite the Palestinian government's lawsuit against Israel dating back to 2014, the official added. He also said that Hamas was "an integral part of the Palestinian political mosaic" and doubted that Israel was capable of eliminating the movement. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.
Palestinian PM Calls for Sanctioning Israel, Holding US Accountable
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday called for imposing sanctions on Israel for its violence against Palestinians and holding the United States to account for supporting Israel's failure to abide by international law and UN resolutions.
"If Israel is above international law, I think Israel should be put on sanctions. Israel should not be allowed to continue violating international humanitarian law, international law [and] the United Nations resolutions … For the United States to block a United Nations Security [Council] resolution, one should hold the Americans responsible [for supporting Israel's violence] in Gaza and in the West Bank," he said at the Doha Forum.
Israel, as an "occupying power," is responsible for providing Palestinians with electricity, water, food and medical supplies, Shtayyeh said, describing Israel's total blockade of the enclave as a criminal act.
At the same time, the International Criminal Court has been delaying investigations into Israeli violations and crimes against Palestinians, despite the Palestinian government's lawsuit against Israel dating back to 2014, the official added.
He also said that Hamas was "an integral part of the Palestinian political mosaic" and doubted that Israel was capable of eliminating the movement.
"Our main concern as Palestinians is not the day after. Our main concern is today. And we want a stop of the atrocities and genocide that is happening today … The issue is not about putting Gaza under custodianship ... We need a comprehensive political solution that does put an end to this Palestinian suffering that started 75 years ago," Shtayyeh said.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.