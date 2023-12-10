https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/putin-reaffirms-rejection-condemnation-of-terrorism-in-call-with-netanyahu-1115511828.html
Putin Reaffirms Rejection, Condemnation of Terrorism in Call With Netanyahu
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Sunday and reaffirmed rejection and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, the Kremlin said.
The Russian leader told Netanyahu that Russia was ready to provide all possible assistance to relieve civilian suffering and de-escalate the conflict, the Kremlin added."A phone call took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The escalation in the zone of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, in particular, topped the agenda. Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the principled position of rejection and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms," the statement read. Putin and Netanyahu also expressed interest in further cooperation to facilitate the evacuation of Russian citizens from the conflict area and release Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Sunday and reaffirmed rejection and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, the Kremlin said.
The Russian leader told Netanyahu that Russia was ready to provide all possible assistance to relieve civilian suffering and de-escalate the conflict, the Kremlin added.
"A phone call took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The escalation in the zone of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, in particular, topped the agenda. Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the principled position of rejection and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms," the statement read.
Putin and Netanyahu also expressed interest in further cooperation to facilitate the evacuation of Russian citizens from the conflict area and release Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, the statement read.