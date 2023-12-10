https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/wrath-from-heaven-upgraded-ka-52m-choppers-unleash-havoc-in-spec-op-zone-1115508112.html
Wrath from Heaven: Upgraded Ka-52M Choppers Unleash Havoc in Spec Op Zone
Wrath from Heaven: Upgraded Ka-52M Choppers Unleash Havoc in Spec Op Zone
Russia's modernized Ka-52M attack helicopters have entered the fray to seize control of the skies in the special military operation zone, using a variety of munitions to decimate targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has officially confirmed the first deployment of upgraded Ka-52M helicopters in the Donetsk region.Carrying out a precision airstrike with advanced munitions and based on the coordinates provided by the aircraft's gunner, Russian forces successfully destroyed the Ukrainian control center and armored vehicles.The Ka-52, affectionately named "Alligator, " is a state-of-the-art platform for battlefield surveillance and airstrike coordination. Notably, this versatile helicopter is equally adept at assaulting fortified positions and eliminating enemy tanks using advanced armor-piercing projectiles.
