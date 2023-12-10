International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Wrath from Heaven: Upgraded Ka-52M Choppers Unleash Havoc in Spec Op Zone
Wrath from Heaven: Upgraded Ka-52M Choppers Unleash Havoc in Spec Op Zone
Russia's modernized Ka-52M attack helicopters have entered the fray to seize control of the skies in the special military operation zone, using a variety of munitions to decimate targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has officially confirmed the first deployment of upgraded Ka-52M helicopters in the Donetsk region.Carrying out a precision airstrike with advanced munitions and based on the coordinates provided by the aircraft's gunner, Russian forces successfully destroyed the Ukrainian control center and armored vehicles.The Ka-52, affectionately named "Alligator, " is a state-of-the-art platform for battlefield surveillance and airstrike coordination. Notably, this versatile helicopter is equally adept at assaulting fortified positions and eliminating enemy tanks using advanced armor-piercing projectiles.
Wrath from Heaven: Upgraded Ka-52M Choppers Unleash Havoc in Spec Op Zone

09:43 GMT 10.12.2023
© Sputnik
Russia's modernized Ka-52M attack helicopters have entered the fray to seize control of the skies in the conflict, using a variety of munitions to decimate targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has officially confirmed the first deployment of upgraded Ka-52M helicopters in the Donetsk region.
Carrying out a precision airstrike with advanced munitions and based on the coordinates provided by the aircraft's gunner, Russian forces successfully destroyed the Ukrainian control center and armored vehicles.
The Ka-52, affectionately named "Alligator, " is a state-of-the-art platform for battlefield surveillance and airstrike coordination. Notably, this versatile helicopter is equally adept at assaulting fortified positions and eliminating enemy tanks using advanced armor-piercing projectiles.
