Kalashnikov Delivers Cutting-Edge Supersonic Missiles to Russian Army Ahead of Schedule
On Monday, the press service of the Kalashnikov Concern reported that the company had successfully fulfilled its 2023 state defense contract ahead of schedule. As part of this achievement, they delivered the advanced Vikhr-1 (lit. Whirlwind) supersonic missiles, for Ka-52 helicopters to the Russian Defense Ministry.
According to the release, the Kalashnikov Concern has successfully fulfilled its obligations under the 2023 state contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, supplying the Vikhr-1 guided missiles ahead of schedule and in full. The projectiles underwent flight tests before being transferred to the customer, where they demonstrated full compliance with the contract's requirements.
The Vikhr-1 guided missiles are designed to hit armored vehicles and enemy fortifications, targeting ground and low-speed air targets at a range of up to 10 kilometers. The missiles are carried by Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters and accelerate to over 600 meters per second.
"A lot of work has been done, and now the Vikhr demonstrates high efficiency in the special operation zone... The product is in demand, and it has the potential for modernization. There is a lot to work on in terms of range and warheads. Obligations under this year's state defense contract have been fulfilled successfully, but the work to improve the missile does not stop," the press service quoted Kalashnikov president Alan Lushnikov as saying.