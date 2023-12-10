International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/zelenskys-wife-emotionally-blackmails-us-people-begs-for-more-taxpayer-money-1115506373.html
Zelensky’s Wife Emotionally Blackmails US People, Begs for More Taxpayer Money
Zelensky’s Wife Emotionally Blackmails US People, Begs for More Taxpayer Money
The plea was made as polling shows Americans increasingly believe the country has sent too much money to Ukraine.
2023-12-10T05:31+0000
2023-12-10T05:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine crisis
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
nato
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1a/1115218930_0:0:768:432_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbe9d56666efcbb01a47d2021bbc5e1.jpg
Olena Zelenskaya, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, appeared on British media Saturday to admonish Americans against growing “tired” of sending military aid.The interview was aired the day after the US Congress shot down $60 billion worth of military aid to the country. The United States has so far sent $113 billion in funding to Ukraine since February 2022.Ukraine has been in crisis since 2014’s “Euromaidan” coup forced elected President Victor Yanukovich out of the country. Extremist elements have increasingly gained prominence in Ukraine since then, with the Atlantic Council admitting, “Ukraine’s got a real problem with far-right violence.”Violence in the country intensified in the following years, frequently targeting dissidents and ethnic Russian groups in the country’s eastern departments. In early 2022, Russia launched a special military operation to restore order in the Donbass region and protect Russian population in the territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/just-bojos-fault-zelensky--west-equally-responsible-for-killing-peace-deal-unleashing-bloodshed-1115219479.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220728/all-to-grift-billions-from-western-taxpayers-zelenskys-vogue-photoshoot-ripped-to-shreds-online-1097890889.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1a/1115218930_0:0:696:522_1920x0_80_0_0_342afca0369131b2a1ee4fdc085b0178.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, us money for ukraine, zelenskaya begs money, zelensky money
ukrainian crisis, us money for ukraine, zelenskaya begs money, zelensky money

Zelensky’s Wife Emotionally Blackmails US People, Begs for More Taxpayer Money

05:31 GMT 10.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSOlena Zelenskaya speaks at an event in Washington, DC
Olena Zelenskaya speaks at an event in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
The plea was made as polling shows Americans increasingly believe the country has sent too much money to Ukraine.
Olena Zelenskaya, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, appeared on British media Saturday to admonish Americans against growing “tired” of sending military aid.
“We really need the help,” the Ukrainian First Lady said in an interview with the BBC taped on Thursday. “In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die.”
The interview was aired the day after the US Congress shot down $60 billion worth of military aid to the country. The United States has so far sent $113 billion in funding to Ukraine since February 2022.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk down the street in central Kiev for a photo op, August 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
Analysis
Just BoJo's Fault? Zelensky & West Equally Responsible for Killing Peace Deal, Unleashing Bloodshed
26 November, 16:19 GMT
Ukraine has been in crisis since 2014’s “Euromaidan” coup forced elected President Victor Yanukovich out of the country. Extremist elements have increasingly gained prominence in Ukraine since then, with the Atlantic Council admitting, “Ukraine’s got a real problem with far-right violence.”
“It sounds like the stuff of Kremlin propaganda, but it’s not,” an article by the pro-NATO think tank candidly admitted in 2018. “Last week Hromadske Radio revealed that Ukraine’s Ministry of Youth and Sports is funding the neo-Nazi group C14 to promote ‘national patriotic education projects’ in the country.”
Violence in the country intensified in the following years, frequently targeting dissidents and ethnic Russian groups in the country’s eastern departments. In early 2022, Russia launched a special military operation to restore order in the Donbass region and protect Russian population in the territory.
Photoshopped image of Zelensky Vogue photo shoot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
'All to Grift Billions From Western Taxpayers': Zelensky's Vogue Photoshoot Ripped to Shreds Online
28 July 2022, 13:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала