https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/zelenskys-wife-faces-backlash-after-kiev-airstrike-complaints--1115213342.html

Zelensky’s Wife Faces Backlash After Kiev Airstrike Complaints

Zelensky’s Wife Faces Backlash After Kiev Airstrike Complaints

Olena Zelenskaya has previously provoked numerous criticisms on social media. This time, X (former Twitter) users reminded her that the people of Donbass have lived under non-stop shelling since 2014 and hinted that her husband is directly responsible for what is happening today.

2023-11-26T14:06+0000

2023-11-26T14:06+0000

2023-11-26T14:06+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

boris johnson

ukraine

kiev

twitter

cartier

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1a/1115218930_0:0:768:432_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbe9d56666efcbb01a47d2021bbc5e1.jpg

Olena Zelenskaya has been slammed online after she tweeted comments about explosions in Kiev in which she rhetorically asked when they would end.Netizens were quick to mock Zelensky’s wife and did not hesitate to remind her about the suffering of the people of Donbass who live under constant shelling from Kiev since 2014.Social media users also did not ignore the fact that the conflict could have been stopped much earlier and expressed their utter disbelief at Zelenskaya's ignorance regarding the current situation in the country.Another user expressed a similar opinion, saying: “Till the last Ukranian. BoJo says independent Ukraine is not allowed to negotiate”. The netizen referred to the recent comments by a high-ranking Ukrainian politician providing additional context to the failed negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine last year. Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in Ukraine’s parliament, spoke out about the failed Russo-Ukrainian talks back in March 2022. Arakhamia was rather unambiguous in saying that it was the then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who put an end to the proposed bilateral peace negotiations.Zelenskaya's lavish lifestyle amid the conflict was also mocked.The comments reflect a shared public sentiment that the current conflict goes practically unnoticed by Zelenskaya, who took a shopping spree while at the World Economic Forum to spend Western taxpayers money on personal luxuries. Netizens also mocked Zelenskaya's call to punish of those responsible for the reported explosions in Kiev, stressing that she may already “start punishing him,” referring to her husband, who bears responsibility for the ongoing crisis.Ukraine’s first couple has previously come under fire because of an unbecoming, out-of-touch American Vogue photo shoot in the midst of active military operations on the front lines.Russia has been performing high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure in retaliation for the terror attack on Crimean Bridge. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed time and again that Russian troops do not target any residential buildings and social infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/zelensky-feels-betrayed-by-western-partners-became-robotic-in-behavior---report-1114612535.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220728/all-to-grift-billions-from-western-taxpayers-zelenskys-vogue-photoshoot-ripped-to-shreds-online-1097890889.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

olena zelenskay, kiev, ukraine, first lady, zelensky, twitter, x, vogue, backlash