Donald Tusk to Be Sworn In as Polish Prime Minister on Wednesday

Polish President Andrzej Duda will swear in opposition leader Donald Tusk as the country's prime minister on December 13 after the incumbent government failed to secure the parliament's support.

2023-12-11

2023-12-11T21:55+0000

2023-12-11T21:53+0000

Earlier in the day, the Polish lower house, Sejm, voted no confidence in Mateusz Morawiecki's government in a 266-190 vote. The parliament nominated former President of the European Council Donald Tusk for prime minister shortly later. Tusk is now to propose its own set of the cabinet. Once Tusk's government is sworn in, he will have two weeks to deliver a keynote speech to the parliament, which will then consider passing a vote of confidence or no confidence in him. If Tusk receives a vote of no confidence as well, the Polish president will be entitled to choose a new candidate for prime minister himself.

