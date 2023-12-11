https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/horrific-gop-congresswoman-slams-biden-for-flushing-us-money-into-ukraine-abyss-1115519874.html

'Horrific': GOP Congresswoman Slams Biden for Flushing US Money Into Ukraine Abyss

Opinion polls show that Western public grows excessively tired of Ukrainian crisis and questions the prudency of spending tremendous sums on the case that was doomed from the very beginning while also slowly realizing the Nazi origins of Kiev ideology.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia took to social media to sound off at US officials, emphasizing that they need to focus on domestic problems like America's astronomical debt and the country's migrant-besieged borders. She believes that funding Ukraine was an act of "stupidity and horrific irresponsibility of America’s leaders." MTG concluded her post with the slogan "America FIRST", implying that the US government should make the well-being of their own citizens their top priority.Previously, she lamented that Washington "does not respect the American people and mistreats them horribly," referring to the Biden administration's intention to bankroll Ukraine instead of solving America's border issues.Netizens commented on MTG's post adding that in fact "no American cares about Ukraine", while "money launderers do" implying the staggering corruption plaguing the Kiev regime.The latest opinion polls show that nearly half of American voters say Washington's aid to Ukraine is excessive.MTG’s comments came amid US President Joe Biden's relentless attempts to persuade Congress to pass a $110-billion security bill that includes about $61.4 billion for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson issued an ultimatum to the White House, stressing that funding for Ukraine is "dependent on the enactment of transformative changes to our nation's border security laws". Earlier, reports revealed that US would run out of funds for Ukraine by the end of the year.

